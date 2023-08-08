“I’m no Kyle Larson”: Rowdy Kyle Busch praises fellow NASCAR rival after ‘struggling’ in his dirt appearance

Prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made a rare cameo on dirt on Saturday night.

Kyle Busch battled in the Wood-Tic dirt track auto race at Merritt Speedway, entering the 75-lap main event with a provisional. Busch started the race in 23rd place and dropped down to 22nd place well before the halfway mark.

After the race, Kyle Busch went on Twitter to praise Kyle Larson and his love for dirt racing. Kyle Larson has frequently demonstrated his superb racing technique when competing on dirt tracks.

"Confirmed… I’m no Kyle Larson. Struggled hard tonight but thanks to Merritt Spwy and all the fans for pilling in the stands!" Busch tweeted

At Merritt Speedway, Rusty Schlenk triumphed in the Wood-Tic for the second year in succession. The podium was completed by Ryan Lanphierd and Travis Stemler.

Kyle Busch cusses Joey Logano at the Berlin Raceway

There have been rumors that Busch can get a little angry. On Thursday, when the Superstar Racing Experience made its premiere at Berlin Raceway, some of that fire was kindled.

Joey Logano, the current Cup Series champion, jumped into Busch's ear via his radio just before the halfway point of the 100-lap feature, sparking a humorous exchange.

While struggling to stay up with the race's then-leader Brad Keselowski and competing with Helio Castroneves, Logano insisted he could assist Busch find a slot. He questioned the No. 51's driver about strategy, which Busch played up a bit.

"You know, hearing you on my radio, it’s f---ing lighting a fire under my a--!” Busch said through his radio

Logano and the other SRX commentators lost their composure on live television and started laughing.