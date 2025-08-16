Denny Hamlin has shared his take on how Richmond can get two stops on the NASCAR schedule again. The racetrack which currently has one date on the calendar in the 2025 season, had one of its dates taken when the schedule for the current season was announced in 2024.

Ad

In a media availability session ahead of this weekend's race at Richmond, home-hero Hamlin was asked for his thoughts on how the city and fans can get back to two races on the schedule. Hamlin, a five time winner in front of his home fans, claimed (via Cup Scene):

"I'm probably the worst person to ask. I'm obviously very biased. I grew up with two races here. We always went to both. But the sport's in a different place now. The way to get it back is you gotta come here and sell out at least the one time that you are here. Or at least have a really strong showing during that time. So that improves short track racing. If you can do those things with the car then perhaps possibly that it's going to be put more in the forefront of the scheduling going forward as well." [3:00]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hamlin claimed that Richmond is 'an important short track' which is similar to New Hampshire with Iowa being a hybrid of both. Having said that, he emphasized that for him it is an important racetrack because it is his home track, which is why he wants to take full advantage of there being one race on the schedule this season.

Denny Hamlin doesn't see things getting more intense in the last two races of the regular season

Ahead of the race at Richmond, Denny Hamlin was asked whether he believes the intensity and craziness will go up in the next two races. The regular season will come to an end this year with races at Richmond and Daytona.

Ad

But despite there being many drivers looking to win their first race or booking their spot in the playoffs, Denny Hamlin said he doesn't see 'a big change' in the intensity.

"This is not really a big fashion forward track when it comes to strategy. I mean, it's pretty straightforward. I mean, there, especially with the amount of tires that we've got. So I don't really notice a big change in intensity. I mean, more desperation perhaps. Maybe someone that's been mid pack is swinging for the fences with their setup, trying something just totally out of the box, hoping to hit something. But other than that, I can't really pinpoint to anything except for at the end of races," he described. [5:20]

Ad

Denny Hamlin claimed that there would be the obvious chatter around those who have to win in order to make it to the playoffs. He believed that those drivers would be 'more intense' and would be open to making more aggressive moves.

It is in that regard where Hamlin said things could change in late race restarts where for those drivers, it could be their 'last and only attempt'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.