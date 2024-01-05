“I’m proud to call DGM Racing my ‘home’”: Josh Bilicki returns to Xfinity team on partial schedule

NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Josh Bilicki will run select Xfinity races in 2024, as announced by DGM Racing on Thursday (January 4).

Bilicki will drive the #92 Chevrolet Camaro to continue his long-standing relationship with DGM Racing in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 28-year-old driver will make his first start of the 2024 season with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. However, DGM team did not announce what other races Bilicki will compete in 2024.

The season-opening Daytona race will be his 199th NASCAR start for Bilicki, who has made multi-year appearance in both the Cup Series and Truck Series.

Josh Bilicki feels that competing last two Xfinity seasons with DGM Racing is a highlight of his career. He called DGM his home and eagerly waiting for the Daytona race.

In a team release, Bilicki expressed his emotions on returning to DGM:

“Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family over the last two years has really been a highlight of my NASCAR career. Last year, we found ourselves consistently racing with teams triple our size. The team puts everything they have back into the program and no one is afraid of hard work, and I believe the results they achieved last year showcases that. I’m proud to go into the 2024 season calling DGM Racing my ‘home’ and I can’t wait to get to Daytona.”

“We are thrilled to have Josh Bilicki back with us in 2024” – DGM Racing owner

DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin is excited to have the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native back behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 Xfinity season.

In a team release, Gosselin said:

“We are thrilled to have Josh Bilicki back with us in 2024. He’s a very talented and skilled racer as well as a great person to be around. His attitude and drive to succeed make him a great fit for our family-owned team. I am really looking forward to building on our momentum and achieving more together this year.”

Josh Bilicki made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at his home track Road America with Obaika Racing in 2016, where he finished P38.

He has earned two top-10s in 87 Xfinity starts so far. His career-best finish of P8 came at Road America in 2023.