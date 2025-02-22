“I'm a proud Chase-sexual”: Bubba Wallace loses it after listening to fan comments on DBC podcast

Bubba Wallace burst out laughing over a fan comment on his long-time buddy and fellow NASCAR driver, Chase Elliott. The fan claimed to be a "Chase-sexual", suggesting that he is a die-hard supporter of the Hendrick Motorsports star.

Wallace is a 31-year-old Alabama native who grew up racing alongside Elliott. In the 2025 Cup Series season, he drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, while his buddy Chase pilots the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for HMS.

After the season-opener at Daytona, Wallace joined the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast and encountered a quirky fan comment. The fan expressed frustration over Elliott getting involved in track incidents before shouting out Ryan Preece.

"I'm a proud Chase-sexual, and I'm sick and tired of Chase getting caught up in the mix... shout out Ryan Preece," the fan said.

Another fan made a quirky confession after William Byron won back-to-back in the Daytona 500.

"William Byron, back-to-back Daytona 500 winner... you know it baby. My wife's on her period so I'm going to go get me a foo**ob," the fan shared.

Finding the fan comments funny, Wallace told the podcast hosts:

"What are we doing? What are we doing?"

During the 2025 Daytona 500, Wallace and Elliott were involved in on-track incidents, notably on lap 196 when Christopher Bell hit the wall that started a wreck. Wallace exited the race after colliding with Kyle Larson who caught Bell.

The said lap witnessed the No. 60 Ford Mustang of Preece flip on the race track before slamming into the wall.

Wallace settled with a P29 finish, while Elliott finished 15th. On the other hand, Byron won the "Great American Race" for the second consecutive year.

Bubba Wallace's spotter poked fun at Dale Earnhardt Jr. for Duel at Daytona performance

On the same podcast episode, host and No. 23 team spotter Freddie Kraft playfully took a shot at Dale Earnhardt Jr. for qualifying for the Daytona 500 in the Duel. Kraft said Dale Jr. and the JR Motorsports crew stole the show despite Wallace winning the Duel.

Freddie Kraft told the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast:

"I was kind of pissed at Dale because we went and won that Duel and only thing I saw after the Duel was f***ing Dale. Congrats, Dale," Kraft said [7:49 onwards]

"Solid. All right," Wallace responded.

With the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Justin Allgaier finishing ninth in the Duel 1, JR Motorsports made history in the Daytona 500. Allgaier qualified 19th in the race, while Wallace started in row two alongside Erik Jones.

Like Wallace, Allgaier was involved in the incident on lap 196. However, the No. 40 driver didn't sustain significant damage and continued the race. He finished ninth to give Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports a weekend to remember.

Bubba Wallace after winning the Duel 1 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

Wallace is scheduled to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Ambetter Health 400. The race broadcast will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

