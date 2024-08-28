"I'm not proud of it" - Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR drivers in sharing embarrassing autograph stories

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently spearheaded a set of interviews involving several Cup Series drivers, who were asked to share the most unusual autograph requests they have received from their fans. Blaney is the reigning Cup Series champion and is set to appear in the 2024 playoffs.

Piloting the #12 Ford for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney has shown promise in the 2024 regular season. The Ohio native has secured 23 race victories across all NASCAR divisions, with 12 of those wins in the Cup Series. Moreover, Blaney is also the winner of the prestigious All-Star race and looks in good form to defend the title that he won last season.

In a recent Instagram reel by Chat Us Up, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, along with other Cup Series racers, shared their most awkward autograph experiences.

"When I was about twelve, a drunk couple came up, they had a newborn and they wanted me to sign the baby's forehead, just like Ricky Bobby. I'm not proud of it, and I hope the Sharpie came off that young baby's forehead"

Cup Series drivers Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, and Erik Jones shared that the weirdest thing they have signed are prosthetics. Meanwhile, Corey LaJoie recounted a fan's unusual request to sign their arm.

"I've signed a lot of weird stuff, I signed somebody's arm today but with the stipulation like 'Yo, I'm not going to sign if you're getting a tattoo, that's off limits. People have asked me to sign their baby like Ricky Bobby style, decline, I decline that," LaJoie said

Kaulig Racing's Daniel Hemric shared a humorous tale of signing a fan's head with a Sharpie, but the prank backfired. However, it did not go as planned. Here's what he said:

"This guy comes up and I mean, it's all sweaty and he's got a big tip Sharpie marker and he's like 'Hey why don't you sign my head?' Proceed to sign it and immediately the ink is running down his face."

Blaney is Currently P4 in the Cup Series driver standings with 2 race wins to his credit. The #12 driver, who suffered a DNF at Daytona last weekend, will be looking to end the regular season with a promising performance at Darlington before entering the playoffs.

“His house is so big”: Ryan Blaney would prefer moving into Denny Hamlin’s house

In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Ryan Blaney was asked to pick a potential best and worst roommate from all the current Cup Series drivers.

While Blaney struggled to identify a worst roommate, he said that JGR driver Denny Hamlin would make a perfect roommate on account of the size of his house. Blaney said,

"I would definitely move into Denny's house, his house is so big that you probably never see him. You could just be in separate wings of his house[...] I feel like you'd want like a big house if you're moving into somebody's house, like you won't want to live in an apartment because then you're on top of each other all the time," he said [at 29:57].

The 30-year-old added that as people get older, the desire for personal space often outweighs the benefits of living with roommates.

