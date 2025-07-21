"I'm so proud": Ty Dillon’s wife Haley hypes Kaulig Racing star’s Cinderella run towards $1,000,000 NASCAR's in-season tournament

Cinderella stories are rare in NASCAR, but this summer, Ty Dillon is proving they're not impossible. In the inaugural edition of NASCAR's mid-season In-Season Challenge, Dillon has gone from being the 32nd and final seed to earning a spot in the million-dollar championship final at Indianapolis.What made the moment sweeter wasn't just the unlikely progression, but the emotional support of wife Haley Dillon. She posted a clip of Ty's post-race interview on her Instagram story after his run at Dover, writing:&quot;This is so crazy!!! I'm so proud @Ty_Dillon🧡&quot;Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs during the NASCAR post-race show at Dover. Source: @haleykdillon via InstagramHaley Dillon's reaction mirrored much of the NASCAR world, which is still reeling from the underdog's last-minute pass that sent him to the championship round.The driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet edged John Hunter Nemechek by a single finishing position - 20th to 21st - after benefiting from a crucial free pass during the final double-overtime restart. That spot vaulted Dillon past Nemechek and locked him into the final.Moments later, she followed it up with another story, this time sharing a team video from Kaulig Racing:&quot;Onto another round!! This has been insane! Thank you, Jesus! 🙌🧡&quot;Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon's Instagram Story after the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: @haleykdillon on InstagramHe'll now face fellow Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 54, Ty Gibbs, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a one-on-one battle for the $1 million prize. While Gibbs has had the performance edge all year, few would dare bet against Dillon, who has already knocked off several top seeds.&quot;This has done something really big for the sport&quot;: Ty Dillon reflects on his $1M shotTy Dillon during driver introductions before the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350. Source: GettyIf Ty Dillon's journey through the In-Season Tournament has felt surreal from the outside, it's been equally humbling for the man himself. Speaking to CBS Sports after the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, Dillon said:&quot;A lot of people are surprised by our runs this year and runs during the In-Season tournament, but when you look at our average finish, we're not really outperforming a whole lot of what we've done. We're just taking advantage of the opportunities.&quot;Dillon's path to the final has been defined by grit, circumstance, and a tournament format that rewards execution. In the opening round, he stunned top-seeded Denny Hamlin at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta), where he escaped the multi-car wreck due to a speeding penalty.In the second round, he edged past Brad Keselowski, whose race ended in the second lap in Chicago. Then came a dramatic Round 3 win over Alex Bowman, another veteran from a playoff-caliber team at Sonoma. Dillon's bump-and-run move on the final corner gave him the lead as he reached Round 4.And finally, at Dover, he outlasted John Hunter Nemechek by the slimmest of margins to make it to the final round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.&quot;This In-Season Tournament has given everybody a look into what our weekends are like and are putting the spotlight on us when a lot of the times the TV broadcast and a lot of the media go to only the top five in each race... So, this has done something really big for the sport. And I hope NASCAR and all the media people realize it, not just speaking on my behalf but everyone that's involved in it,&quot; he added.The In-Season Challenge, introduced in 2025 as part of NASCAR's new partnership with TNT Sports and HBO Max, was designed to elevate mid-field narratives and give unexpected drivers a path to stardom. Ty Dillon has been the biggest benefactor of that system.