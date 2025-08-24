"I'm racing my ass off": Kyle Larson opens up on racing for Alex Bowman in stressful last laps at Daytona 

Kyle Larson recently opened up on his thought process while battling for the win at Daytona towards the end. During a post-race interview, Larson was asked how much he was thinking about Alex Bowman's situation because had there been a new winner in the race, the #48 driver would've been out.

Ad

The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed he was thinking about his teammate 'a lot' in the final laps. It's worth mentioning that the race ended with Ryan Blaney taking his second win of the season and Alex Bowman consequently making it through to the playoffs.

However, before the checkered flag dropped, Kyle Larson had the thought of his teammate on his mind. He claimed:

"I'm trying to just I know for him to lock himself in, if I win it does that. So, I'm trying to do what I can to win that race. And then when the lane started kind of shuffling, I was like, 'Oh crap.' So I'm just happy that he was able to lock in. Like I said, it's stress. I'm racing my ass off trying to win for myself, but it's also stressful knowing that you're surrounded by guys who haven't won yet and if any of them win, he's out of it. So, it's just crazy at the end." [00:50]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kyle Larson comments on pushing Erik Jones at the end of Daytona

Towards the end of the race at Daytona, Kyle Larson found himself fighting for the win alongside many other drivers. But unlike Larson, many of those drivers were ones looking to win their way into the playoffs. And one of those drivers, the one ahead of the #5, was Erik Joneswhomho Larson was pushing to advance his lane.

Ad

Following the race, Jones expressed his frustration with Larson's approach, claiming he wanted to have a chat with the #5 driver. When asked whether he was trying to push Jones past the lead or whether he was simply trying to work his own way around, Larson said:

"I would have to even see back what happened and where I got him loose, I guess. I think I got him loose in turn three. So I'm guessing yeah, I just maybe hit him late into the corner and or late down the straightaway. And I don't know if like I said I mean I'm just staring at his rear bumpers. I don't know if the guy in front of him if I had him close to him or whatnot, but I'm just trying to help our lane advance and maybe get me clear to leave my lane. It's just speedway racing. The last few laps." [00:10]

Ad

Larson added that he was simply trying to 'hit' Jones and get their lan going. He reasoned that Fords are made such that it's easier for the cars behind to really lock on and push.

The 2021 Cup champion claimed that it isn't the case with Chevrolets and Toyotas, and hence his slams were an attempt to advance the lane more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.