"I'm racing my ass off": Kyle Larson opens up on racing for Alex Bowman in stressful last laps at Daytona 

Kyle Larson recently opened up on his thought process while battling for the win at Daytona towards the end. During a post-race interview, Larson was asked how much he was thinking about Alex Bowman's situation because had there been a new winner in the race, the #48 driver would've been out.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed he was thinking about his teammate 'a lot' in the final laps. It's worth mentioning that the race ended with Ryan Blaney taking his second win of the season and Alex Bowman consequently making it through to the playoffs.
However, before the checkered flag dropped, Kyle Larson had the thought of his teammate on his mind. He claimed:
"I'm trying to just I know for him to lock himself in, if I win it does that. So, I'm trying to do what I can to win that race. And then when the lane started kind of shuffling, I was like, 'Oh crap.' So I'm just happy that he was able to lock in. Like I said, it's stress. I'm racing my ass off trying to win for myself, but it's also stressful knowing that you're surrounded by guys who haven't won yet and if any of them win, he's out of it. So, it's just crazy at the end." [00:50]
Kyle Larson comments on pushing Erik Jones at the end of Daytona
Towards the end of the race at Daytona, Kyle Larson found himself fighting for the win alongside many other drivers. But unlike Larson, many of those drivers were ones looking to win their way into the playoffs. And one of those drivers, the one ahead of the #5, was Erik Joneswhomho Larson was pushing to advance his lane.
Following the race, Jones expressed his frustration with Larson's approach, claiming he wanted to have a chat with the #5 driver. When asked whether he was trying to push Jones past the lead or whether he was simply trying to work his own way around, Larson said:
"I would have to even see back what happened and where I got him loose, I guess. I think I got him loose in turn three. So I'm guessing yeah, I just maybe hit him late into the corner and or late down the straightaway. And I don't know if like I said I mean I'm just staring at his rear bumpers. I don't know if the guy in front of him if I had him close to him or whatnot, but I'm just trying to help our lane advance and maybe get me clear to leave my lane. It's just speedway racing. The last few laps." [00:10]
Larson added that he was simply trying to 'hit' Jones and get their lan going. He reasoned that Fords are made such that it's easier for the cars behind to really lock on and push.
The 2021 Cup champion claimed that it isn't the case with Chevrolets and Toyotas, and hence his slams were an attempt to advance the lane more.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.