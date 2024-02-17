"I'm not racing that one anymore": Kyle Busch voices frustration after second consecutive Daytona Duel crash

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's misfortunes continued at the Daytona 500 race as he found himself entangled in a huge 10-man crash during the second Daytona Duel race on Thursday.

Despite an illustrious career consisting of numerous accolades, a Daytona 500 victory still eludes NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch. With hopes of changing his luck, the 38-year-old entered the iconic Daytona International Speedway determined to secure a head start for the race.

However, luck was not on Busch's side as he found himself embroiled in yet another incident during the Daytona Duel race. On the 46th lap, while Ryan Blaney and William Byron were jostling for positions, Brad Keselowski's #6 Ford made contact with the right rear of Busch's car, propelling him into Byron, ultimately triggering a chain reaction that involved multiple cars.

This was the second year in a row when Kyle Busch encountered such misfortune in the Daytona Duel. Expressing his frustration following the race, Busch told Frontstretch:

"I’m not racing that one anymore. I mean, it’s not a good thing. We come down here and prep everything for the car that we had to use that car to go out there and try to win the Daytona 500. But you just roll out your backup, try to do it again."

Speaking about Brad Keselowski's involvement in the incident, the Richard Childress Racing driver emphasized the importance of effective spotter communication. He said:

"He couldn’t see through me so I cannot blame him, but it’s just the nature of what all this stuff is. Better spotter communication, I guess maybe on Brad’s guy’s part. I don’t know what the code is but it got to be quick."

Kyle Busch dissects the 10-man crash during the Daytona Duel 2

Recounting the incident, Kyle Busch explained his efforts to avoid the collision and the unfortunate outcome that ensued. The two-time Cup Series champion elaborated (via NASCAR.com):

“I was just getting a push from the No. 6 (Keselowski) there, and the No. 24 (Byron) I saw kind of got messed up, out of line and slowed down. I tried to lift and roll out of the gas smoothly. I was still gaining too fast, and then I got all the way out of the gas. Got bumped again from behind and just accordioned into the No. 24 and sent him spinning."

Busch added:

“You don’t want to hit a guy in the tri-oval. I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’ve also rolled out of here in an ambulance before doing that, so I know it’s not the right thing to do, but sometimes you don’t have a choice, and I turned the No. 24 sideways and caused a wreck.”

As he gears up to start from the back of the pack, Kyle Busch's aspirations to win the iconic Daytona 500 race for the first time in his career have hit yet another roadblock.