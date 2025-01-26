NASCAR driver Kyle Busch shared some inspiring words in the locker room of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ahead of their East Coast Hockey League fixture with Reading Royals for their NASCAR night presented by Arthrex. Busch was one of many NASCAR drivers attending the event, where he met with fans and the participating teams.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is one of the sport's most accomplished drivers. Racing for Richard Childress, he has achieved 231 wins across all NASCAR series. He ranks ninth in all-time Cup Series victories with 63 wins and holds records for career triumphs in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Notably, his 2009 Xfinity Series season was a standout, capturing the championship with nine victories, underscoring his dominance across NASCAR's divisions.

Recently, Busch, famously known as Rowdy, gave a pep talk to the Greensville Swamp Rabbits, the same way he has done for himself throughout his career, aiding his championship mentality. He shared a snippet of his speech in the locker room of the NHL's LA Kings affiliate team on X.

"Had to get the @SwampRabbits Rowdy’d up w a lil pre-game speech!😤" the post was captioned.

"Alright, what's up guys? You guys ready to rock tonight or what? I didn't drive my a*s down here two hours in order to see you guys get your a*s kicked so I'm ready to get some action out there. Too much glass out there so make sure you get it between the pipes, alright? On the other side. So just want to make sure you guys get ready to go get amped, go out there, and kick some a*s," Kyle Busch said in his morale-boosting speech.

Kyle Busch heads into the 2025 season determined to recover from a challenging year marked by mechanical issues and on-track struggles. Recently, the RCR driver competed in the prestigious 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, where he ultimately fell short of making it into the coveted A-Main feature.

With the new season on the horizon, Busch is poised to turn setbacks into opportunities and reclaim his competitive edge.

Kyle Busch's brother Kurt Busch eyes iconic sport car events on his “bucket list” amid his racing return

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch announced his return to racing in the Race of Champions, scheduled to be held at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Ahead of his return, Kyle Busch's 46-year-old brother shared his ambitions to race in a few iconic motorsport events.

"If I could race around any track in the world, my bucket list is still to get to Le Mans. Also race in Bathurst. I've been watching guys at the stock car Brazil down in Brazil and South America. Those guys, they get down there and race pretty hard. So those cars are cool," he said.

Kurt Busch retired from NASCAR a year after a crash at Pocono Raceway in 2022, which left him with a serious concussion. The same year, Kyle Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing for his first full-time season with the prestigious team.

