"I'm in a really scary position", says Christopher Bell about making it to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

The 2022 season has been pretty tough and wild and Christopher Bell is one driver who has experienced a fair share of disappointing races as well as exciting ones. He had a disappointing season debut which motivated him to work extra hard to finish the season in a good position.

With 18 races under the bridge, Bell has not been lucky enough to secure a win to get a direct ticket to the playoffs. At the moment, NASCAR has already recorded 12 winners, meaning 12 spots are already occupied. This means there can only be four non-winners in the playoffs.

Bell stands third on the list of non-winners who are hoping to be accommodated in the playoffs with points. He, however, worries that the top-two point guys are way ahead of him. Ryan Blaney is the one leading the points without a win with 555 points, while Martin Truex Jr. is second with 516 points. Christopher Bell rallies behind Truex Jr. with 480 points.

In a media interview with NBC Sports, Bell expressed his worry about getting to the playoffs, where he said:

“I would be surprised if it takes a win to get in, I don’t know if there’s going to be three or four points guys getting in either. The top two, [Ryan] Blaney and [Martin] Truex, the top two non-winners have kind of separated themselves from the rest of us. So, for me, I’m in a really scary position because the top two points guys are quite a way out.”

From the looks of things, his efforts are slowly paying off. With the season halfway over, Bell is among the top-ten drivers in NASCAR drivers’ standings, currently in 8th place. His extra-mile moves have helped him establish his name in the world of stock racing, and he is now considered a capable driver to reach the Champion 4 in Phoenix.

Despite being ranked 8th in the drivers' standings, Christopher Bell is concerned that he will miss the 2022 playoffs. The playoffs have only 16 spots available, and to qualify as a driver, you must have at least one win or lead-in point.

If the playoffs were to start today, Bell would be among the drivers who would be featured on that list. With nine races to go, and only 37 points above the cutline, his chances might depend on a win to secure this spot. Though Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick have an average margin behind him, it’s possible things might still turn around.

In his third season in the Cup series, the 28-year-old is one of the drivers who has been exhibiting consistency. The first five races were pretty discouraging, but he managed to get back on his feet and since then, the worst he has recorded is a 27th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.

