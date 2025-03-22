“I’m most relieved that you’ve got a microphone and not a steering wheel in your hand”: Ross Chastain publicly fires a shot at NASCAR rival

Ross Chastain didn't hold back when he was interviewed by Cup Series rival Carson Hocevar, joking that he was more comfortable seeing him with a microphone than behind a steering wheel. The jab served as a nod to their on-track clash in Atlanta earlier this year, highlighting Hocevar's aggressive driving style.

Ahead of the Truck Series race on Friday, March 21, Hocevar interviewed his former teammate, asking,

"What's more pressure? How close you are to home with the hometown crowd or out in the racetrack with the 10 year anniversary of Niece Motorsports?

In response, Chastain delivered the cheeky remark and said,

"It's just something that means a lot when I get to come around these races and i'll run for Al as long as he'll have me and tonight's the first one of this year so i'd say i'm the most relieved though that you've got a microphone and not a steering wheel in your hand though"

Former Niece Motorsports teammates in the Truck Series and current Cup Series rivals, Chastain and Hocevar recently had an on-track scuffle at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. Chastain was running second in the overtime restart, when Hocevar gave him a push that disrupted his racing line. The move cost Chastain a potential victory, as he fell back to finish eighth, while Hocevar landed as the runner-up, marking his best finish to date.

Post-race, Chastain and Hocevar engaged in lengthy discussions, fueling talks about Hocevar potentially drawing the ire of his rivals. Earlier, on lap 234, Blaney spun out after contact with Hocevar's right-rear, further contributing to the list of drivers frustrated with the latter.

Driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain is a former Truck Series competitor with three career wins. Now in his fifth Cup Series season, he sits 10th in the standings with 128 points to his credit.

"I made the decision that was to win the race" : Carson Hocevar defends tactics against Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar addressed the Atlanta incident with Ross Chastain, maintaining it was a move for victory. He also acknowledged the possibility of further discussions with Chastain, despite their disagreement.

Talking to the media after the Atlanta race, Hocevar reflected on the same and said,

"Sometimes you agree and disagree at things. Ultimately, I felt like I made the decision that was to win the race, and I think we’ll be able to continue to talk about it because, obviously, we have each other’s phone numbers.”

Carson Hocevar is set to race at Homestead-Miami on Sunday, March 22. He is currently ranked 22nd with 99 points to his credit. He previously found victory at the track in October 2023 as a NASCAR Truck Series driver.

