"I'm scared for my job": Josh Williams answers fan questions during hilarious AMA session

Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams recently took part in an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on Reddit, and he had some funny and fascinating responses for the fans.

This question-and-answer session was hosted on Reddit from Kaulig Racing's official account. The fan questions ranged from famous mullets to parking cars and his dreams for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the funniest questions and answers from the Q&A.

Back in March of this year, during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta, Williams parked his car in the middle of the start/finish line and walked off to the garage.

One fan on Reddit asked,

Q: Where is the second best place you've ever parked a car?

A: In the middle of my friend's neighbor's backyard at about 3am.

Another fan asked,

Q: Where did you park when you pulled up to Kaulig today?

A: In the middle of the yard. Obviously. Edit: Actually. Chris Rice's parking spot.

Another fan asked what the 30-year-old's move to Kaulig meant and who his favorite dinosaur was.

Williams wrote,

"I hope Kaulig is a home for many years to come."

"Chris Rice is my favorite dinosaur."

"PR note: I'm scared for my job."

In NASCAR, there are two Josh Williams. One is the Kaulig Racing driver and another one is a spotter. A fan questioned the driver Williams if there would be a fight to determine which one of them was the real Josh Williams.

Williams replied,

Comment byu/kaulig-racing from discussion inNASCAR Expand Post

Then there were questions about his famous mullet.

One fan asked,

Q: "Do you wear the mullet, or does the mullet wear you? Excited to see what you can do in good cars next year, man."

A: "The mullet is its own animal."

Another fan asked how Williams has such majestic hair. To which Williams replied,

"My wife is my hair stylist."

Josh Williams will return with Kaulig Racing next season. He will be driving alongside AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Who is NASCAR driver Josh Williams?

Josh Williams drives the No.11 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Qualifying

In 2021 and 2022, he drove the No.92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing. His greatest statistical season was in 2020, with six top-ten finishes, two wins in the ARCA Menards Series, 15 top-five finishes, and 50 top-ten finishes over nine seasons.

Williams returned to DGM Racing midway through the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after serving as the full-time driver for the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports entry.