“I’m specialized in one thing”: Joey Logano shares crystal clear stance on his IndyCar future with $6.6B-worth boss Roger Penske

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano has clarified his stance on pursuing a future in IndyCar with his Team Penske boss, Roger Penske. The Team Penske owner, worth $6.6 billion (via Forbes), has his hands in multiple motorsport disciplines, including NASCAR, IndyCar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The #22 Ford driver is fresh off the season-opener Daytona 500 race, where he succumbed to a DNF after a run-in with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Lap 186. Logano has three championships and 36 Cup Series race wins. However, unlike several NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Larson, who showcase their mettle in other forms of motorsports such as sprint cars, Logano is rarely observed competing in anything other than NASCAR.

Despite the diverse nature of Team Penske's operations, the Connecticut native doesn't compete in other motorsports. That being said, 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick asked Joey Logano if he desired to race in any other event except NASCAR. Logano replied he could drive in an IndyCar but sidelined the notion of him competitively racing in the discipline.

"That's never wavered for me," Logano told Harvick about his undying love for NASCAR (via NASCAR on Fox, 19:59 onwards). "As I'm obviously exposed to a lot more to IndyCar, would I like to drive one? Absolutely, I'd like to drive one. Do I want to race one? Not necessarily. I'd like to see if I can do it."

The three-time Cup Series champion emphasized his specialization, underscoring why he is glued to NASCAR.

"That stuff is cool, there's no doubt that it's cool but I'm specialized in one thing, I'm very specialized in stock car racing, I feel like I'm a talented driver. Am I the fastest driver on the racetrack? I don't believe I am. Am I one of the smartest race car drivers on the racetrack? I believe I'm that," he added.

Logano will kick off the season's second battle at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, ranked 16th.

Joey Logano gets real about his struggle of replacing Tony Stewart at Joe Gibbs Racing

Before claiming three championships and 34 Cup wins for Roger Penske, Joey Logano piloted the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. In 2009, he replaced Tony Stewart, a then-two-time Cup Series champion who exited JGR to field entries through his co-owned venture Stewart-Haas Racing.

Thus, the expectations to perform were high. However, as Logano joined JGR at 15 and enjoyed good limelight for his early age success, he found it hard to keep up with Stewart's reputation in the Cup Series, claiming merely two wins through the four years he drove the JGR Toyota.

The Team Penske driver opened up about his JGR struggles to Kevin Harvick and said:

"I had to go through those years of struggle. I had to get to the Cup Series and struggle. I had to go through there and learn my lessons the hard way. I had to do it in front of everybody, unfortunately."

Interstingly, Joey Logano revealed that after joining Team Penske, his learnings from JGR paid off massively.

