“I’m staying out of it”: Joey Logano’s clear response to Bubba Wallace asking for his take on Denny Hamlin’s Kansas incident

Bubba Wallace asked reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano what the latter thought about his tangle with Denny Hamlin last week at Kansas Speedway. But Logano chose to stay out of it.Back in Kansas, Hamlin made contact with Bubba Wallace late in the race, sending him into the wall. The Joe Gibbs Racing ace finished second, while Wallace managed to bag a P5, his fifth this season. Logano, on the other hand, ended up 21st, his worst finish since Darlington. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the race and, with that, secured a spot in the Round of 8.Hamlin came under a lot of fire for being hard on Wallace, given that the latter drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, which Hamlin owns. Well, Hamlin’s explanation was simple: it’s not his responsibility to get 23XI into the Round of 8. Fast forward to media day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Wallace asked Logano what he thought about Hamlin’s move.“The thing is, like I said, 95% of the garage looked at that move and was like, 'Oof',” said Bubba Wallace. “I mean, I can ask Joey, 'What'd you think about that move last week, Joey?'&quot;“I’m staying out of it bud,” the three-time Cup Series champion replied.Bubba Wallace sits 10th in the driver standings with 3057 points to his name, and in the playoff picture, the driver sits 26 points below the cutoff line. 31 races into the season, the Alabama native has amassed five top-fives and 13 top-10s.Bubba Wallace reveals “heart-to-heart conversation” with Denny Hamlin following recent Kansas fiascoIt took Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin six days to finally have a chat after they tangled towards the end of last week’s playoff race at Kansas. But in the end, it was all worth it.Wallace regretted that they hadn’t spoken sooner. Reflecting on their encounter, the driver said Saturday,“I hate that it got to this point and the lingering effect. Denny and I just talked until about 30 minutes ago. It was a good heart-to-heart conversation and came from a place of peace.”Wallace wasn’t mad at his 23XI Racing boss. Both drivers were racing for the championship, so it’s understandable why the stakes were so high.“It went better than I thought it would. He shared his side of things, and I shared mine and we had a common ground,” Wallace further added.23XI Racing driver’s upcoming race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5. Fans can watch him in action on USA (3 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.