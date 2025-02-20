"I'm super impressed with him": Rick Hendrick admires Jimmie Johnson’s bold NASCAR ownership journey

Rick Hendrick appreciated his former driver Jimmie Johnson for his "excellent" work as the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club. He signed with the team shortly before it was rebranded at the end of the 2022 season.

Johnson spent his full-time Cup Series career racing for Rick Hendrick, between 2001 and the end of the 2020 NASCAR season. He amassed 88 victories for the team, including seven championships, equal to Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Two years after his retirement, Johnson signed a deal with Petty GMS Motorsports and became a co-owner. The team was later rebranded as Legacy Motor Club. He put his racing experience into co-owning the team. Although it has not scored any wins so far in the Cup Series, the outfit has managed to put in some fine finishes with the cars.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick appreciated Jimmie Johnson for his work with the team so far. He revealed that Johnson called him before signing the deal with the team.

"I’m super impressed with Jimmie," Hendrick said, via Jayski. "He came to me and told me what he was working on before he ever went into the deal over there with those guys (Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher).

"But I know Jimmie Johnson well enough that, when he puts his mind to it, he’s going to work his butt off. And he’s done an exceptional job."

Hendrick further mentioned the qualities that make Johnson a good leader, stating that he would also bring more sponsors to the team and that Mr. Hendrick was "proud of him."

"He’s gone about it the right way," Hendrick said. "He built it a brick at a time. You try to get your base right, and you can grow it. Jimmie’s a leader, and his work ethic is so good. He will be a force in the sport because he will surround himself with good people.

"And he’s articulate. He will be able to bring in good sponsors. I’m real proud of him."

Legacy Motor Club fields two full-time Toyota Camry in the Cup Series field; the #42 piloted by John Hunter Nemechek and the #43 by Erik Jones.

Jimmie Johnson grows emotional after finishing the Daytona 500 in third place

Jimmie Johnson returned to the Cup Series field for the first time since his retirement during the 2023 Daytona 500 with his co-owned team. He has participated in the Great American Race every year.

Despite winning the race twice in the past, Johnson did not have a very strong finish in the past two years. Moreover, his qualification for this year's edition of the race seemed more difficult, but he managed to do it through his qualifying speed.

The tough circumstances did not leave a lot of hope for him to perform. However, after a series of wrecks in the final stage of the race, he brought his #84 Toyota in third place, marking his best result at the event with the team.

Reacting to the finish, Jimmie Johnson grew emotional. He said:

"I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner. It’s really opened up a different set of emotions. The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now."

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson will once again return to the field this year on his part-time schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway to participate in the Coca-Cola 600.

