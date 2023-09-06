"I'm not sure why our Chevy was so on edge": Ross Chastain rues about car balance after NASCAR playoffs race at Darlington

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has been one driver who has gone under the fan's radar for the past few weeks in NASCAR. As difficult as that might be to believe, the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has not made any headlines for a lot more time than he is expected to from the fraternity.

Being the sole entry from Justin Marks' Cup Series team in the 2023 playoffs, Chastain managed to qualify for the postseason while teammate Daniel Suarez narrowly missed out on the same. The Alva, Florida native's first playoff appearance this season however did not bring forth a very confident side of the otherwise articulate individual.

Expand Tweet

Elaborating on the struggles he had during the Cook Out Southern 500, Ross Chastain spoke about the balance of his #1 Chevy during the 500-mile-long race. In an interview with NBC Sports after the race, he said:

"Just not the balance, or the grip we needed to start the race and no speed. When the sun went down, I thought we were getting better and then we just kept being too tight or too loose. I'm not sure why our Chevy was so like, on edge, just was too tight or too loose all the time. "

Expand Tweet

Looking to score as many points as possible during the postseason, and maybe grab a victory if it manages to come his way, Ross Chastain seems to be at ease with his newer, under-the-radar style of racing.

Daniel Suarez elaborates on how he can assist Ross Chastain in his playoff bid this season

With the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry driven by Daniel Suarez out of the playoffs, the Mexican driver from Trackhouse Racing cleared the air recently on how willing he was to assist his teammate this postseason.

Ahead of last weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Suarez elaborated on the same in a pre-race interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"The main support is Monday to Friday just trying to work together and trying to understand and trying to build the best race car that we possibly can heading into the weekend. He’s trying already to win the Championship and I’m trying to win races. If he’s coming behind me and he’s faster, I would let him go. But if we’re similar speed, we’re gonna race."

It remains to be seen how Ross Chastain attempts to go ahead with his second-ever NASCAR Cup Series playoffs appearance this season.