"I'm not sure": Denny Hamlin responds to questions surrounding Tyler Reddick’s future with 23XI Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver and 23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin opened up on what the Huntersville, North Carolina-based organization had been doing to retain Tyler Reddick amid recent legal upheaval. As a result of the latest rulings in court, Reddick could become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season.Last Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell denied 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports the preliminary injunction they were seeking in their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. This means that the teams will not have their charter status for the rest of the season.Typically, teams are required to provide their drivers with chartered cars to drive. The way things are right now, Reddick could be left without a ride ahead of the 2026 season. On that note, Bob Pockrass of FOX asked Hamlin (during a recent media session) what 23XI had been doing to make sure that Reddick stays.“Well, we have him under contract, and I think he probably feels as confident as we are in December.”A jury trial is scheduled for December 1 if there are no settlements by either party. When asked if other teams have tried pursuing Reddick to join them next year, Denny Hamlin said,“I'm not sure.”For now, all eyes are on World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, a 1.25-mile oval that will host Sunday’s (September 7) Cup Series race, the Enjoy Illinois 300. Fans can watch the 240-lap event on USA (3 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Denny Hamlin will take part in the race, marking his 27th start of the season. He sits second in the championship standings with four wins, 2067 points, 11 top-fives, and 14 top-10s to his name. He has led 567 laps in all with an average finish of 13.615.Denny Hamlin secures his second consecutive NASCAR playoff pole at WWTDenny Hamlin logged his second consecutive Cup playoff pole for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. It was also the 46th pole of his Cup career with a lap of 139.190 miles per hour.“We were able to, very similarly to last week, make some great adjustments from where we were in practice, Denny Hamlin said during a post-qualifying interview. “And again, there is so much that is different from practice to qualifying when you are going for one lap — air pressures at a track like this is dramatically different, certainly, the intensity from which I drive is a lot different in practice than qualifying.”“They gave me all of the adjustments that I needed to have a really good handling car there and we were able to capitalize on it,” he added.Hamlin will begin the race on Row 1 alongside Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson, who qualified with a lap of 139.099 miles per hour. Last week’s winner and Denny Hamlin’s teammate, Chase Briscoe, qualified third with a lap of 138.902 mph. The top five starting spots were rounded out by Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney.