"I'm not sure, good for him" - Kyle Busch on whether the Daytona win will secure Harrison Burton's NASCAR future

Kyle Busch recently weighed in on Harrison Burton's future in the Cup Series after the duo battled hard in the final lap of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Burton emerged victorious, securing a landmark win in his NASCAR career.

The Cup race at Daytona lived up to its standard of drama and excitement. A close battle ensued between Kyle Busch and Harrison Burton, stretching until the end of the race.

With two laps to go, Busch was in P1, steadily increasing the gap between him and the field. However, when the white flag waved, Burton had received a push from Parker Retzlaff’s #62 Chevy. The 23-year-old claimed his first Cup Series victory by a slim margin of 0.047 seconds. The win also marked a milestone for Wood Brothers Racing, as it was their 100th victory in NASCAR's top division.

Although Burton won at Daytona, he remains without a team for the 2025 season, with WBR announcing Josh Berry as his replacement. In a post-race interview, Busch was asked if a win at Daytona would help Burton's NASCAR future.

"I'm not sure. Great kid, works hard, but good for him, can't hurt," Busch said [01:35]

A win at Daytona would have secured Busch's seat in the 2024 playoffs. However, as things currently stand, he is 16th in the driver standings with 552 points. Busch, a former winner in the Southern 500, will now aim for a triumph at Darlington, the final regular race of the season.

"Really lucky to miss those crashes" - Kyle Busch on the tight finish at Daytona

After a narrow second-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Busch expressed his gratitude for securing the podium.

The race witnessed a few multi-car wrecks with one on lap 60 on the straightaway. Another terrifying incident involved Michael McDowell who went airborne, landing on his side right into the field.

While Busch's luck hasn't always been on his side this season, he safely navigated through these crashes at Daytona. In a post-race interview, this is what Busch had to say about the race (via PRN Live on X)

"Finished second, it's all good. We were really, really, really lucky to miss those crashes tonight... Was hoping we could get those free No. 8 specials at @cheddarskitchen but it wasn't meant to be. We'll regroup and come back next week,"

This is the second time this season that Busch has secured a P2 finish, with the first one coming in at the inaugural Busch Light Clash.

