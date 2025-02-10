“I’m sure he’s started drinking”: Kenny Wallace fires a jibe at Chiefs fan Clint Bowyer after Kansas’ miserable Super Bowl LIX outing

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace recently took a playful jab at former Xfinity Series champion Clint Bowyer after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the historic Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a commanding victory of 40-22 over the Chiefs and secured the NFL Championship. Several NASCAR drivers were in attendance for the iconic event; however, Kansas native Clint Bowyer, who is an ardent supporter of the Chiefs, had a disappointing end to his night in Louisiana.

Bowyer attended the event all decked up in red and white, his team's colors. HMS driver Chase Elliott shared a picture with Bowyer on X, ahead of the game.

"Found this Chief's fan in NOLA before #SuperBowlLIX @ClintBowyer" the post was captioned

However, the vibrant smile on the two-time All-Star Open race winner must have disappeared after his team failed to secure a three-peat in the NFL championship. Taking advantage of the situation, Kenny Wallace shared a post on X, taking a jibe at the 45-year-old, expressing that he is 'sure' Bowyer will be drinking tonight.

"I am sure @ClintBowyer has starting drinking 😳" Wallace wrote on X

After a 25-year NASCAR career, Kenny Wallace retired in 2016, having secured nine Xfinity Series wins but never a Cup Series victory. Post-retirement, he transitioned into an analyst role and now hosts the Kenny Conversation podcast, where he shares insights and stories from the world of racing.

However, unlike Wallace, Clint Bowyer secured 10 wins in NASCAR's top division and was also the runner-up in the Cup Series. Moreover, Bowyer is also one of the few drivers to have won a race with three separate engine manufacturers.

"That’s a tough life to leave": Kenny Wallace weighs in on Carl Edwards' candid NASCAR admission

NASCAR legend Carl Edwards was recently inducted in the Hall of Fame, cementing his position as one of the greats in the history of the sport. During his speech on Friday, Edwards made a candid admission about having been a 'douchebag' to most of his competitors in his active years.

Recently, Kenny Wallace reflected on Bowyer's declaration on Coffee with Kenny.

Carl [Edward] thought that way, and he told Jennifer Fryer that you know when people, when my competitors, when people did not show me respect, when they didn't say I was the man. I got them back. I was going to get them back. That's a tough life to leave but I totally understand it, because all of us want to be the ones. I'm the greatest. You will show me respect.” the NASCAR veteran said

“I'm part of this exclusive club. I am the one and only. Oh, age takes that out of you. Rusty said, Now that I'm not competing against anybody, it's much easier, and he's right. So as we age, we look back and we go, God, what a douchebag I was. And that's what Carl Edwards did.” Kenny Wallace added

Edwards was inducted into the Hall of Fame with NASCAR legend Ricky Rudd, and late former NASCAR driver and US Army veteran Ralph Moody.

