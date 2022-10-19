"I'm sure he'll think twice about it next time" - Kyle Larson on Bubba Wallace's Las Vegas retaliation

Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace Jr. were involved in a fight during the recently concluded South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson pushed him into the wall, leading to Wallace’s intentional hit to Larson’s #5 car.

Following the incident, a fierce confrontation broke out between the two in the infield.

After being released from the infield care center, Larson opened up about what happened. He was asked if retaliation at high-speed, like what the #45 driver appeared to do during South Point 400, was acceptable.

In response, Larson said:

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately…I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do. But hey, we’ve all done it. Maybe not all of us, but I have. I’ve let the emotions get the best of me before, too.”

Larson further added that he was sure Wallace would recognize his mistake. He said:

“I’m sure he’s still upset, but I’m sure with everything going on, he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part, and I’m sure he’ll think twice about it next time.”

On Monday night, October 17, Wallace Jr. issued a statement through his Twitter post, apologizing for his actions following his on-track incident with Larson.

Kyle Larson admits his initial contact with Bubba Wallace Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

In a close battle for the fifth position on Lap 94, Kyle Larson made an aggressive move to take the spot, and as a result Wallace Jr. 's #45 car hit the front stretch wall.

Speaking to the media, Larson admitted that he made an aggressive move on Wallace Jr. going into Turn 3 and 4. He also added that he had expected Wallace to retaliate as he had good reason to be mad. However, he pointed out that Wallace’s race wasn’t over until he retaliated.

Larson said:

“It didn’t surprise me. I obviously made an aggressive move into [Turn] 3 and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall, and I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and [retaliation].”

Catch Kyle Larson at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

