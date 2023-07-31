“I’m not surprised”: Chase Elliott reflects on Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin incident at Pocono 

The NASCAR community, including prominent drivers like Chase Elliott, has been abuzz with discussions surrounding the dramatic incident that unfolded during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Pocono Raceway earlier this month. Denny Hamlin emerged victorious in what has become a contentious win.

Amid the excitement and controversy, Elliott recently shared his perspective on the incident. Speaking with journalist Bob Pockrass, Elliott admitted that he hadn't had the opportunity to witness the specific moment that led to the uproar.

"I really haven't seen it. I was behind it and I wasn't really close enough to see what was going on. I don't know what's right and wrong or any different, but it gives you all something to talk about, so I guess that's a win," said Chase Elliott.

The incident in question involved Denny Hamlin nudging Kyle Larson's car, ultimately pushing him into the wall. While Hamlin's actions secured his 50th career race win, it also ignited a firestorm of controversy, with many questioning the ethics and sportsmanship of the move.

Given Chase Elliott's history of on-track altercations with Denny Hamlin, the former candidly stated:

"I'm not surprised in general. I think, just regardless of who it is, seems that's just kind of the world we live in now, and it's just however much each individual is willing to put up with is kinda up to them, I guess."

The Pocono Raceway incident has sparked debates on social media, with fans and analysts weighing in on whether Hamlin's move was a legitimate racing maneuver or a display of unsportsmanlike conduct. Previously, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch shared his thoughts, saying that such discussions were emblematic of the passion and fervor within the NASCAR community, especially within the younger generation.

As the NASCAR Cup Series continues, the focus will inevitably shift to future races, leaving the Pocono incident to be a part of racing lore. However, it serves as a reminder that NASCAR must navigate the delicate line between thrilling entertainment and responsible competition.

Tough times for Chase Elliott after Richmond Cup race

Chase Elliott faced a challenging afternoon at the Richmond Raceway as he finished in the 13th position in the Cook Out 400 race. The Hendrick Motorsports team, as a whole, encountered a difficult race day, with all their drivers finishing further down the pack, adding to their woes.

In a race that proved to be a tough battle for the Hendrick Motorsports camp, the results were less than satisfactory, with their drivers claiming 13th, 18th, 19th, and 21st positions.

For Elliott, the situation is even more pressing, as he now finds himself 40 points behind the top 10 in the championship standings, with just four races remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, the race brought a long-awaited victory for RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, marking Ford's first Cup Series win since May.

At the end of the race, notable names like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece secured strong finishes, occupying the second to fifth positions, respectively.