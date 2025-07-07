“I’m in tears”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes an emotional plea amid heartbreaking hair loss struggles 

Former NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently shared an update about her hair loss problem and asked for support and advice from anyone who might have experienced the same.

Samantha, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2022, has been transparent about her struggles and use of wigs when shedding intensified. In June 2024, she celebrated regrowth and noted no "big bald spots" after extensive hydration and anti-frizz treatments. Samantha has also mentioned taking vitamins and lifestyle modifications, including breaking a 25-year avoidance of red meat and increasing beneficial fats in her diet.

However, in her latest story on Instagram, she shared a picture of her fallen hair and described how her condition has again deteriorated after the first day of her menstrual period.

"This is my third handful of hair I've lost today. I'm in tears and at wits end it makes no sense I am on all my hair meds and the shed is only getting worse. Today was day one 🩸 anyone whoever experienced this found a connection between it and hormones??? I'm so desperate and lost. Thought I had figured this out," Samantha wrote.

Samantha's story on July 7 - Source: via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, who is looking to break his 76-race winless streak, rebounded from an early spin to land a solid fifth-place finish on the Chicago Street Course this Sunday. The Richard Childress Racing driver suffered a pass-through penalty on lap 38 for driving through multiple pit boxes and regained his position after pitting for fresh tires.

"Top 5 in Chicago" - Samantha celebrates after Kyle Busch's second top-5 of the 2025 Cup season

Kyle Busch, who started the race from sixth position, spun in Turn 7 due to rear grip loss but scored his first top-5 result after the Circuit of the Americas in March. The 40-year-old shared a picture with Samantha at the Chicago street course on Instagram, writing:

"Good rebound after going around early. Was ripping that last run n got all the way up to 5th. Thx to the boyz for another solid road course piece.👊🏻"

Samantha reshared Busch's post in her story and wrote:

"Top 5 in Chicago!"

Samantha's story on July 7 - Source: via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Kyle Busch is ranked 16th in the points standings and 59 points below the cut line as the NASCAR Cup Series moves to Sonoma Raceway for the 20th race of the season.

Busch has two wins at the 1.99-mile (3.20 km) road course, the latest of which came in 2015. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has two top-5 finishes in his last three starts at the track.

The 110-lap 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is scheduled for this Sunday (July 13).

