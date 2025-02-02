"I'm thankful everyday": Morgan Bell shares heartfelt message marking 5 years of marriage with Christopher Bell

Morgan Bell, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell, took to social media on Sunday morning to share a touching message regarding the couple's marriage. The two are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Morgan shared photos of herself and the driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the couple's wedding day, which took place five years ago today. Celebrating the milestone, the wife of the driver penned a heartfelt caption, writing:

"5 years ago today I married my best friend!🤍 I’m thankful everyday that we found and chose each other and now get to live this amazing life together. 5 years down, forever to go! I love you forever and always, Christopher❤️"

In turn, the nine-time Cup Series race winner shared a heartfelt post of his own acknowledging the anniversary of their special day. Bell shared two photos of himself and Morgan out in the fall weather and penned a caption that read:

"Happy 5th anniversary to my ride or die. I’m so thankful to live this amazing life by your side. I love you Morgan! ❤️"

Race fans got an up-close look at the couple's life in the NASCAR Netflix documentary called "NASCAR: Full Speed." The docuseries highlighted Bell's path to the Championship 4 in 2023, which had an unfortunate ending as he failed to finish the title race.

The 2025 Cup Series season will mark Christopher Bell's fifth full-time campaign behind the wheel of the #20 JGR Toyota. In 2024, Bell won a career-high three races and narrowly missed out on making the Championship 4 race for a third straight season. The Oklahoma native finished the season fifth in the points standings.

Morgan Bell recently shared heartfelt message on Christopher Bell's 30th birthday

Not long before Morgan and Christopher Bell celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, the 2017 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion celebrated his 30th birthday back on December 16. Morgan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday message for her husband.

Morgan shared an Instagram video compiling many moments of the couple's life together. She penned a caption that read:

"Happy 30th Birthday to the person I couldn’t live without! You make it so incredibly easy to celebrate you today and everyday. I love you to forever and always Christopher, let’s make year 30 the best yet❤️"

Bell is back in action this weekend as the Cup Series circuit returns for the annual Busch Clash exhibition. This year, the race takes place at the historic 0.25-mile Bowman Gray Stadium.

Christopher Bell wheeled his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a second-place finish in Heat 4 on Saturday night, the same place he started. This means Bell is locked into Sunday night's main event, which takes place at 8 p.m. EST.

