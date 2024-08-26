"I'm so thankful" - Josh Berry's wife expresses gratitude for NASCAR safety after scary Daytona flip

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry had one of the most horrific accidents in recent years in the NASCAR Cup Series. His wife Ginny Lauren shared a heartfelt message on social media to appreciate the efforts of the safety crew for their prompt action.

With an early-stage win, Berry and SHR were looking at getting a Top 5 finish for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. However, things took a U-turn on lap 158. At the restart of the race, Berry was leading the pack beside Austin Cindric. While trying to defend the outside line, the Tennessee-based racer tried a sharp maneuver, which resulted in the two front runners tagging each other on lap 160.

The impact sent Josh Berry sideways before flipping over and spinning wildly for a couple of seconds. The NASCAR safety team quickly responded to the scenario, helping Berry out of the car in no time. Here's a look at the video posted by NASCAR on YouTube:

Apart from the clip shared by the sanctioning body, Berry's wife also shared a post and a story on her Instagram handle, captioning:

Last night was a wild one. Couldn’t be prouder of @joshberry88 and the entire 4 team. First stage win and was leading coming to the white flag, before the big one happened 😳 Thanks to everyone that has reached out and checked on all of us 😊 📸: @jpotterphoto

Apart from the aforementioned post, Ginny also shared a story regarding the incident, captioning:

I've watched this many times since last night. I'm thankful for all of the safety measures & that Josh is okay after this

Story shared by Ginny Lauren highlighting NASCAR's safety measures (Source: @ginny_lauren on Instagram)

As of now, Josh Berry stands in 23rd place in the driver's table with four Top 10s and two Top 5 finishes in 25 races. Berry has an average start of 19.32 and an average finish of 21.36.

'Wasn't as bad as it looked,' - Josh Berry praised NASCAR's modern safety feature after the fateful Daytona incident

After the unfortunate incident at Daytona, Josh Berry was rushed to the in-field medical center. Post the thorough inspections, the Tennesse-based driver was cleared by the doctor.

Speaking with a correspondent of NBC Sports, Berry clarified that he felt good and that the crash "wasn't as bad as it looked."

"Yeah, I'm all good. Actually, probably wasn't as bad as it looked, but man, I'm bummed because we had a hell of a night going. Just such a great job," He commented (0:08 onwards).

"The whole team did, man, because we were, we were in condition contention and, you know, that could have, that could have been our day, but it didn't work out. I just want to thank everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford and NASCAR for building safe race cars," Berry explained, highlighting NASCAR's modern-age safety features.

With SHR shutting shop at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Josh Berry is set to join Wood Brothers Racing.

