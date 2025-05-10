"I'm truly living my dream": Frankie Muniz sends a thumping message ahead of Kansas Truck race

Frankie Muniz made it known how he feels about his life ahead of Saturday's CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway. The former Malcolm in the Middle television star turned NASCAR driver is "living the dream" ahead of Saturday night's race.

The driver of the #33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford posted a candid message on X, expressing his enthusiasm for getting behind the wheel this weekend in Kansas. Muniz finished with a statement that summed up his excitement, writing:

"Race Day. Beyond pumped to get behind the wheel tonight at Kansas Speedway. I'm truly living my dream!"

Frankie Muniz added a photo with the post of himself holding his young son, Mauz Mosley. Last Saturday, the 39-year-old posted an update on X about how thrilled he was to spend the day with his son and his wife, Paige Price, writing:

"Just landed back in Vancouver! Excited to spend the day with my wife and son and then have a fun week filming more Malcolm reboot! Also already anxious to get back in my race car in Kansas next weekend!"

The 2025 season is Frankie Muniz's first full-time campaign in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In eight races this season, Muniz has posted only one top 10 with a 10th-place effort in the season-opening race at Daytona. Since then, Muniz has failed to finish inside the top 20 in any other race this season. Muniz has also recorded four DNFs and sits 24th in the points standings.

Frankie Muniz apologized for radio chatter following tire failure at Texas

Aside from a 10th-place finish at Daytona, Frankie Muniz has struggled to find positive results in the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. After having a right front tire expire last week at Texas that ended his race, the driver of the #33 was left distraught.

In a post on X following the race, Muniz apologized to anyone who was listening to his in-car radio after the incident. The New Jersey native made it known that it was out of frustration as he wants to produce better results on the racetrack. Muniz added that he's had a "monkey on his back" up to this point in the season.

"Sorry to anyone listening to my radio when my right front blew with 20 laps to go. I just want this so bad. Had such a positive race going and sometimes my passion gets the better of me. Just had a monkey on our back for a while," Frankie Muniz wrote.

Prior to his NASCAR career, Muniz was a television star and was most notably the main character of Malcolm in the Middle, a FOX television sitcom that ran from 2000-2006. With his efforts in the show, Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards.

