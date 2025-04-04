“I’m not tryna hide my relationship”: Noah Gragson comes clean on his dating life

Noah Gragson had a hilarious interaction with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his weekly podcast, Dale Download Jr. In the interaction, they discussed Gragson’s dating life and asked him who said they loved the other first.

Noah Gragson started his career in Bandoleros and Legends car series and rose through the ranks of stock car racing to the NASCAR Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he finished second in the 2018 standings. Gragson made a name for himself with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, winning 13 races over seven seasons.

In 2022, Gragson tied Sam Ard’s record for most consecutive race wins with four. He finished second in the championship standings and won the Most Popular Driver award. He transitioned to the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club and Stewart-Haas Racing. His best season with the now-defunct team was finishing 24th in the standings and securing seven top-10 finishes.

Gragson talked about how he keeps his dating life and the details of it under wraps. Dale Jr. asked the Front Row Motorsports driver if he was the one who said that they love the other first, leaving Noah, as Dale Jr. put it, “uncomfortable”.

“I think I tried to hold out until she said it first,” the FRM driver said.

After the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing, Gragson found a new home driving the #4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports under crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. His new start to the Cup Series has been challenging. After seven races of the season, Gragson is ranked 32nd in the driver standings with 90 points. He has secured one top-10 finish but is yet to make a mark in the top-5 in the cup series. He boasts an average finish of 24.57 but has only led two laps in the season and has faced difficulties with having two DNFs.

Noah Gragson spoke his heart on 'coolest thing' about Martinsville

Noah Gragson expressed his admiration for the history and traditions surrounding Martinsville Speedway, particularly the iconic grandfather clock trophy. He noted that the clock and the track's rich heritage remind him of the significance of winning there, especially since the clock chimes every 15 minutes to remind the winner of their victory.

"It's been a good place to me, and the coolest thing about going to Martinsville is the trophy, grandfather clock and all the history with the track and the trophy," Noah Gragson said as per Kyle Dalton.

"And the best part is, it reminds you that you've won a race there every 15 minutes when you wind the thing up."

Gragson is driving the #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a new sponsorship from A&W Root Beer. This marks A&W's first partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Gragson, featuring the traditional brown and orange paint scheme on his car.

