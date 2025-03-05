"I’m on my way!" - Kurt Busch responds to brother Kyle's "Battle of the Busch's" post teasing future racing plans with son Brexton

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch recently shared his enthusiasm about the possibility of racing against his brother, Kyle Busch, and his nephew, Brexton. Kurt reacted after Rowdy posted a video about Brexton's practice session for his upcoming event on his social media. The young dirt midget driver has been making waves, recently securing his first Golden Driller in the 2025 Junior Sprint division at this year’s Tulsa Shootout.

Kurt Busch enjoyed a 23-year career in NASCAR’s top division, amassing 43 victories across the sport’s top three series. Of those, 34 came in the Cup Series, where he cemented his legacy by winning the 2004 championship while driving for Roush Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing).

The former driver's brother shared a post on Instagram featuring a clip of Brexton racing at Caraway Speedway on Tuesday. The post hinted at a father-son battle, which has sparked rumors about them competing against each other in the NASCAR fraternity.

"Brex and l will be going head to head before ya know it. Battle of the Busch’s??👀" the post was captioned.

In the comments, the former NASCAR driver expressed his keen interest in being part of the 'Battle of the Busch's'.

"I’m on my way! We had a few races of three Busch’s in the 90’s with our dad Tom. Mom was a little stressed to say the least," Kurt wrote.

Screenshot via @rowdybusch on Instagram

Kyle Busch and his son Brexton both participated in this year’s Tulsa Shootout. While they didn’t race head-to-head, Brexton claimed his first Golden Driller trophy in the Junior Sprint division. Meanwhile, his father, a two-time Cup Series champion, fell short of matching his son's success at the SageNet Center.

Now, Kurt Busch's younger brother pilots the #8 Chevy for RCR and is in his 20th full-time season in the division. Meanwhile, Kurt Busch retired from the Cup Series after suffering a concussion in a crash at Pocono Raceway while driving the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing in 2022. Following his departure, he was replaced by Tyler Reddick, who went on to win the 2024 regular-season championship.

Kurt Busch set for comeback to racing after years away from NASCAR

Kurt Busch was forced into retirement from racing after he was left with a serious injury, however, a recent update has spread waves of excitement among NASCAR fans as the former Cup Series champion is set to return on the track this weekend, representing Team USA in the Race of Champions.

In a recent post by the Race of Champions' official X account, X Games legend Travis Pastrana urged the 46-year-old to announce his comeback.

“I need the official (announcement). Kurt Busch, will you get off the couch, will you get off retirement and will you come help me win the Race of Champions for America?” Pastrana asked Busch (00:26).

Expand Tweet

Kurt accepted Pastrana's invitation and will now compete at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on March 8-9. The event will also feature Formula 1 stars Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, and other notable drivers.

