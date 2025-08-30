"I'm way too old": Chase Elliott shuts the door on a NASCAR to F1 transition

Chase Elliott has addressed whether he wants to pursue a career in F1 or not. The 29-year-old NASCAR Cup champion is one of the most successful drivers of his era as well as the most popular driver in the sport currently.

During a conversation with Bobby Bones on his show, Elliott was asked if he's seen the F1 movie. The #9 driver said he hasn't seen it. The host then asked his guest whether he had ever driven an F1 car before, to which Elliott claimed that he never had because no one ever asked him to.

Further talking on this subject, Chase Elliott said that he wouldn't want to pursue a career in F1 at this stage in his life, as he described:

"I've never done it, and probably never will be asked, which is, totally respect that, too. It's a totally different path, number one. Not saying that I could or or couldn't do it. It's just a different discipline truthfully. I'm way too old, which is crazy, but I'm too old at this point in my life to even think about making a transition of that nature.

"I mean, those teams are signing kids when they're probably 10 years old or something and bringing them up through some sort of a farm system. And if they get developed and they think they have a chance, then they get opportunities. But the cars, certainly from, being a motorsports fan, I love watching F1."

Having said that, Elliott claimed that he loved watching the F1 racing for the last 6-7 years, as he highlighted the title battles of Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said F1 has 'a great product' and they've done 'a great job marketing it.'

Talking about the recent Hollywood blockbuster movie based on the sport, Elliott said he's heard it's great, but he has never been a fan of motorsports movies in general because he's 'very much a purist.'

Chase Elliott opens up on NASCAR drivers staying hydrated in races and his food preferences

Later in his conversation with Bobby Bones, Chase Elliott was asked how NASCAR drivers stay hydrated and whether they weigh themselves after a race. Elliott said a driver sweats a lot during the race and loses 'a lot of water weight' throughout a race.

"It's hot. I would say that's the toughest part for us physically is the heat and sustaining that for 3 or 4 hours. But we do have water, drink bags almost like a camel back. I have never personally weighed myself after a race, but I have had friends who have, and if it's on a really, really hot weekend, like five to eight pounds, something along those lines," he described.

Elliott also touched on his food preferences around a race. He claimed that he liked to keep his intake 'really boring' on race day, such as chicken and rice or some pasta.

Chase Elliott mentioned that hydration is a big part of NASCAR racing for the driver as well as the food drivers take.

