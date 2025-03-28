  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Katherine Legge
  • "I'm not from a wealthy family": Katherine Legge reveals hardships of climbing the motorsports ladder

"I'm not from a wealthy family": Katherine Legge reveals hardships of climbing the motorsports ladder

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Mar 28, 2025 15:20 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Katherine Legge - Source: USA Today

Katherine Legge is a revered female driver in the motorsports world. The British driver revealed how she had to combat financial struggles in her junior racing career and how his family made sacrifices to help her pursue her racing dream.

Ad

Legge has raced in various championships over the years, including the elusive Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing last year. She made her NASCAR Cup Series debut in Phoenix a few weeks back.

Despite the 44-year-old often soaring headlines and having a knack for driving racecars, Legge's early climb in the motorsports ladder did not come off easily. Owing to her financial background, she did not have the best equipment in comparison to her rivals in the junior categories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This urged her family to make sacrifices to help the young Briton continue on her racing dream, as Katherine Legge revealed (via NASCAR):

"If you've had it hard, and you've had to work for it, then you appreciate it more. And that's kind of been my story a little bit; I'm not from a wealthy family... he could not afford to put me with the best teams and the best equipment all the way through my career." (2:52 onwards)
Ad
"So we did what we could, and he gave up smoking to be able to pay for go-kart tires for me. Things like that, which is really cool," she added.
youtube-cover
Ad

Legge's debut in Phoenix did not go as planned as she spun on lap 216 and came in the path of a charging Daniel Suarez, who ended her race prematurely.

Katherine Legge reflected on her debut NASCAR Cup Series weekend

Katherine Legge at the NASCAR: ARCA Series - Practice - Source: USA Today
Katherine Legge at the NASCAR: ARCA Series - Practice - Source: USA Today

While the crash was a racing incident as Suarez tried to take evasive action, Katherine Legge did not have luck on her side as the two collided. Though some reckoned that the No. 78 car's rear happiness was usual due to her inexperience, the British driver later revealed how she was not comfortable with her car itself.

Ad

Opening up on her first venture behind a Cup Series car and how LFM's overnight changes to get her to grips with the car made matters worse, as she said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"It was really a rough start. We made some changes to the car overnight, and they were awful. I was hanging on like from the first stint, I was so loose, and then we kept making adjustments, so we kept making the car way more stable for me...I wish we hadn't made the changes, but we are trying to find some pace, and we found it around the race but it was a rough start."
Ad

On the other hand, Christopher Bell won his third race in succession at Phoenix and led the most laps of the 312-lap race.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी