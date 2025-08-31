“I’m week at a time type person”: Chase Elliott not getting ahead of himself for playoffs

Chase Elliott had a very descriptive response to a question about Hendrick Motorsports drivers and whether they will be the fastest in the final race. Elliott said he was focused on the upcoming Cup Series race at Darlington and not the finals.The point of view of Chase Elliott about the NASCAR playoffs is all about taking things one week at a time and focusing on the race at hand instead of looking ahead. He describes how one should not think too far up the road, like planning the championship finale in Phoenix, because nothing is assured to any driver at this point. Elliott is keen to make sure that his team is ready at every round by critically examining their post-race notes, as well as learning the track, especially those they have raced previously in the season.&quot;I'm not. I'm not thinking about Phoenix. I'm thinking about Darlington. I don't find productivity in looking that far ahead when that's not a guarantee for us. It's not a guarantee for anyone. Certainly, the way I look at it is if we've done our job and we've taken good notes and really pieced together good post-race analysis of where we left there in the spring, we should, you know, if that bridge does get crossed, then we'll be prepared and ready to get ready for Phoenix when that time comes. But there's a lot of racing between now and then. I just, I'm a week at a time type person and certainly around at a time. I can't get too far down the road,&quot; Elliott told Bob Pockrass.Chase Elliott has been highly competitive in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 2025 season, often appearing in the top ten and always near the lead. He is now number seven in the driver ranking, with 2013 points, one win, seven top-fives, and 13 top 10s, signifying good consistency and competitiveness at different tracks. This year shows resilience on the part of Elliott, and he has recovered after mid-pack finishes to record good performances, including his win at Atlanta and podium finishes at Sonoma and Mexico City.Chase Elliott jokes about sponsor reality in NASCARChase Elliott humorously describes NASCAR drivers as “walking billboards,” acknowledging the pervasive role of sponsorship in the sport. During a conversation with Bobby Bones, dressed in branded apparel, Elliott explained that sponsorship visibility extends well beyond the racetrack, even at home, he often finds himself wearing clothes emblazoned with logos. He considers this constant exposure part of the day-to-day reality in NASCAR, something that’s simply “part of the deal” for drivers who are always representing their sponsors.&quot;It is a such a NASCAR thing. We are walking billboards at all times. So, yeah, if you're stopping by the house on a random Wednesday, odds are I'm probably sponsored by something on Wednesday at home watching a movie. So, that's just NASCAR issues when it comes to the billboards that we are, but that's part of the deal,&quot; Chase Elliott described.Elliott detailed his connections to major sponsors like NAPA, Chevrolet, Llumar, Coca-Cola, Unifirst, Kelley Blue Book, and Prime.