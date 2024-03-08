"I'm not worried about legacy" - Kyle Larson wants to live and embrace the present moment instead of looking too far away in the future 

Former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is all about living in the moment and fully embracing his racing career instead of shaping his legacy within the sport.

Hendrick Motorsports ace Larson has already made his mark in the world of car racing. The 31-year-old driver, hailing from Elk Grove, California, reached the pinnacle of NASCAR when he clinched the 2021 Cup Series championship.

Larson ended up as the runner-up in the Cup Series last season, which coincided with his recognition as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. Despite achieving such milestones at the age of 31, the driver from Hendrick Motorsports isn't focused on building his legacy; instead, he simply wants to enjoy his career to the fullest.

Recently speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kyle Larson expressed his laid-back approach towards his achievements, stating:

"I hadn't looked at the wins list since the other day. I mean, I don't know I feel like. I don't want to focus too much on it yet because I feel you're like I still have a lot of room to win a lot more races."

"So, hopefully, I'm creeping up on that list even more throughout the next you know five or six years, and then we can really set your goals of where I want to end up," he added.

Larson added:

"As of right now, I'm just trying to go in races and I'm not really worried about you know, the legacy part of it on my end, as I'm sitting here at 31 years old and in the middle of my career."

Kyle Larson wishes to be named among Top 10 drivers of all time

While he might not actively seek to establish a legacy, Kyle Larson still harbors aspirations of being recognized among the greatest drivers of all time. He said in the aforementioned conversation:

"It is great to win obviously. They're really hard and I hope to someday down the road be up near the Top 10."

However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver remains grounded in the present, understanding that achieving such lofty goals requires unwavering dedication and consistent performance on the track.

"But for right now we just gotta keep executing keep doing a good job and and those numbers will take care of themselves," Larson said.

Larson's most recent outing in Las Vegas ended in a dominant victory for the Elk Grove native. He led an impressive 181 laps and the win now sees him at the top of the Cup Series standings with 118 points.