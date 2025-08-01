  • NASCAR
  • “I made all my money during the glory days”: NASCAR legend backs Kyle Busch’s claim that current Cup drivers will earn half of his earnings

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:39 GMT
Kyle Busch and Kenny Wallace
Kyle Busch (background image) and Kenny Wallace (inlet) - Source: Imagn

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace agreed with Kyle Busch's statement about drivers making more money back then. Wallace said he was “very lucky” to compete at a time when the American stock car racing series was lucrative.

Wallace, who debuted in the early '90s, had over 900 starts across NASCAR's three national series and won nine races during his Xfinity career. He was able to compete against Busch before retiring from NASCAR in 2015, a period that seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson described as financially challenging in a 2021 interview with Graham Bensinger.

In an X post, the 61-year-old backed Kyle Busch, who argued that the newer generation would make half of what he did back in the day.

“True. I was VERY LUCKY to be in (NASCAR) when it was really big. I made all my money during the glory days,” Wallace wrote in response to a fan.
Kyle Busch's statement came during a media interview at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. The Richard Childress Racing driver was asked whether he believes his generation, alongside Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, was the last to have such long careers, given that drivers in their era started young. He responded by saying that the current generation will also have long careers because they’re earning less than he did.

The 63-time Cup race winner is the longest-tenured active driver on the grid, having debuted as a full-time Cup Series driver in 2005. Hamlin debuted the following year, while Keselowski held his rookie year in 2010.

This year, the 40-year-old is in his third season with Richard Childress Racing. Unfortunately, he hasn't returned to the victory lane since winning three races in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2023 season.

“I don’t think money has ever been the objective”: When Kyle Busch wished to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing under his market value

In 2022, Kyle Busch was left in a tough financial spot after his long-time sponsor, Mars/M&M’s, was set to leave NASCAR at the end of the year. The Las Vegas native said he was willing to race under his market value just to stay in the #18 Toyota.

During the race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course that year, Busch stated (via NASCAR):

“I don’t think money has ever been the objective or ever been the issue [...] Obviously, I know what the sports landscape is, I know what’s happening. The talk from my side was that I know there needs to be concessions made and to race for under my market value, and I’ve accepted that and told everybody that, and just trying to see where all that lies.”
Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn
However, the re-signing negotiations fell through, allowing Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing starting in 2023. Busch, who ran his first three Cup Series seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, parted ways with JGR after 15 seasons, including two championship-winning runs in 2015 and 2019. The #18 car was replaced with the #54, driven by Joe Gibbs' grandson, Ty Gibbs.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
