“I was mentally wrong on a lot of things”: Carson Hocevar reflects on changes from last year ahead of NASCAR Cup Series debut

NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar is set to make his Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports at Gateway Motorsports Park this Sunday (June 4). He will pilot the #7 Chevrolet replacing Corey LaJoie, who is lined up to substitute the suspended Chase Elliott.

Hocevar drives for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and had gained a bad reputation for wrecking others. Prior to making his debut in the Enjoy Illinois 300, he reflected on his journey of changing his mindset from last year to this point.

He told Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports:

"Long story short, last year was really tough for me, and it's no excuse. I was mentally wrong on a lot of things. Had the wrong mindset, I wanted to win so badly that I thought I could outwork stuff and kind of turned some people away."

"I don't wanna say I hated my job but was making it miserable. I wasn't enjoying the moments, wasn't enjoying the time there and I was letting the results dictate that. Taking results personally... started making desperate moves, and did desperate things at times," he added.

Heading into the 2023 season, Carson Hocevar carried on his habits from the past as he was involved in multiple incidents. At Martinsville Speedway, Taylor Gray intentionally hooked him and he was held for two laps in the pit road by NASCAR.

The 20-year-old reflected on the incident as the 'turning point', saying:

"Martinsville was that turning point for me, where I really looked at myself in the mirror and said 'You need to fix this or you are not gonna drive a car again!'. I feel like I have done my best so far."

Carson Hocevar also recalled the 'eye-opening' interaction with Dale Earnhardt Jr, where Junior asked him to stop wrecking others on the track.

Two months since the Martinsville incident, he has managed to keep his nose clean on the track.

Carson Hocevar excited for his Cup Series debut with Spire Motorsports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar

Caron Hocevar earned his surprise Cup Series call-up to replace Corey LaJoie for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

The game of Cup Series 'Musical Chairs' began with Chase Elliott earning a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin. LaJoie was thus asked to step in to replace the #9 driver. Hocevar earned his debut Cup Series start, substituting for outbound Lajoie.

Ahead of his maiden start, he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"It’s super special to have my name in a hat, let alone to have the conversations and especially have the conversations with Spire. The relationship they have with Hendrick, and I think it’s great for Corey and Spire as well as I get to fulfill a childhood dream and go run laps and be a part of the show on Sunday."

The Portage, Michigan native recently made two starts for Spire Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, finishing sixth and eighth in his two outings.

