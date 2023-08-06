“I messed up plain and simple”: Noah Gragson apologizes to fans after huge blunder that got him suspended by Legacy Motor Club

Noah Gragson, a Cup Series rookie in NASCAR, has found himself in hot water after a recent incident that led to his suspension by Legacy Motor Club.

The suspension is indefinite, and it comes as a result of Gragson's actions on social media. Legacy Motor Club made the decision to suspend Gragson effective immediately, citing his actions as not representing the values of their team.

Gragson recently expressed approval for an Instagram post that seemed to mock the tragic 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

NASCAR also supported the suspension, further emphasizing the severity of the situation. Gragson's violation is categorized under Section 4.4.D. of the NASCAR Rule Book, addressing the behavior of members.

It is clear that his conduct on social media violated the member conduct section of NASCAR's rules. NASCAR released an official statement:

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

In response to the suspension, Gragson took to social media once again, this time to apologize to his fans for his behavior. He acknowledged his mistake and expressed remorse, stating:

"I messed up plain and simple" I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media."

The suspension serves as a reminder of the importance of professionalism and maintaining a positive image, especially for athletes in the public eye.

Impact of Noah Gragson's suspension and opportunity to Josh Berry

Josh Berry

As Gragson reflects on his actions and serves his suspension, it is an opportunity for him to learn from his mistake and grow both personally and professionally.

The support of his fans will be crucial during this time, as he works towards redemption and a return to the track.

Noah Gragson's suspension by Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR serves as a reminder of the impact of one's actions, particularly in the realm of social media.

The consequences of his actions have led to him being replaced by Josh Berry for the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway.

On Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, Berry is set to participate in his ninth Cup Series race of the season. He's aiming to secure his inaugural Xfinity Series victory for the No. 8 JR Motorsports team.