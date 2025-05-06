"I don't micro-manage": Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks out on Caden Kvapil's cut tire at Ace Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the debate surrounding Caden Kvapil’s flat tire and stoppage during Saturday night’s zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car feature (May 3). The CARS Tour series and JR Motorsports team co-owner said he does not micromanage race control decisions.

Kvapil, who drives the No. 8 Carolina Carports Chevrolet, started the fifth race of the 2025 season in seventh place and climbed into the top five. But contact with another car cut down his left rear tire. In a clip posted by the CARS Tour streaming partner FloRacing, Earnhardt Jr. commented on a possible "two-lap penalty" for Kvapil at the 400-mile facility in Altamahaw, North Carolina.

"Yeah, we had [an] another incident where one of my cars, Caden Kvapil had a left her tire flat, stopped on the racetrack. Race control told me that he stopped after the yellow was thrown, but just sitting there watching it from the streaming service, you know, I think that would have been a two-lap penalty in my eyes. But I trust Kip and the team to sort of officiate the races and I don't micromanage," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Kvapil rejoined the race at the back of the field and finished in seventh place.

"I do offer some insider advice, but I trust those guys to, you know, they're there in person and they can make a better call than I can from my tablet. But you know, that one was arguable and might have deserved a penalty," he added.

Earnhardt Jr. further said he had a conversation with Kvapil about the incident after the race. He also mentioned that some competitors might feel frustrated if they didn’t receive the same treatment.

Landen Lewis won at Ace Speedway, holding off Ryan Millington in the final 20 laps for his first win since last summer. Lewis now trails leader Connor Hall by just four points.

The CARS Tour will head to North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 15-16.

"A big big deal for our competitors" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on CARS Tour racing during NASCAR All-Star weekend

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is looking forward to being at the historic North Wilkesboro track next week with the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition 250-lap main event on May 18.

"Racing in front of all of the industry, the NASCAR industry during All-Star weekend is a big big deal for our competitors and our teams. Plus, we're going to be on an incredible incredibly historic racetrack," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via FloRacing (05:40).

Earnhardt Jr. will call the race in the commentary booth with series co-owner Kevin Harvick at the 0.625-mile track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The race will air live on FloRacing and FOX Sports 1 on May 16 from 8 pm ET.

