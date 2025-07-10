“I miss him”: Kyle Petty pens down heartbreaking note for late son Adam on his birth anniversary

Kyle Petty recently honoured his son Adam Petty on his 45th birthday. Adam passed away at the tender age of 19, marking a significant tragedy for the renowned racing family.

Adam Petty was a young NASCAR star and member of the famous Petty racing family. He started racing professionally at 18, winning his first ARCA race and contending in NASCAR's Busch Series, where he placed fourth at Auto Club Speedway. His life was tragically cut short at age 19, while practising for a NASCAR Cup Series race on May 12, 2000, when he collided with the wall at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In addition to his accomplishments in racing, Adam Petty is remembered for his engaging personality and the positive impact he had on the people around him. Everyone who knew him was deeply affected by his tragic death. It was a heartbreaking loss for the NASCAR community and his family. The Petty family and actor Paul Newman established the Victory Junction Gang Camp in Randleman, North Carolina, to honor him.

Remembering him on his 45th birth anniversary, Kyle Petty wrote on X:

"Today, Adam would be 45. Just like the number on the car he loved to drive so much. I miss him as much today as I ever have."

Kyle Petty is a retired American stock car racing driver. He is also part of the well-known Petty racing family and the son of Richard Petty, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion. Like his son, Kyle started racing at 18 and won his first race in 1979, the Daytona ARCA 200, as well as his first race in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series that same year with a ninth-place finish at Talladega.

Kyle Petty shares a touching birthday message for ‘The King’ Richard Petty on his 88th birthday

Kyle Petty shared a heartfelt birthday message for his father and NASCAR legend Richard Petty on the occasion of his 88th birthday. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the NASCAR icon expressed his gratitude for being able to celebrate another birthday with his dad, affectionately calling him "daddy and Pepaw" while acknowledging that to the world, he is known as "The King."

“Happy birthday to my dad! I’m blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday with him. To the world, he’s the King. But to us, he’s just daddy and Pepaw.”

Richard Petty, renowned for driving the No. 43 car and holding records including seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and 200 wins, remains deeply involved in NASCAR and the family’s racing legacy. His daughters, Rebecca Petty Moffitt and Sharon Petty Farlow, actively manage the Petty Museum and the Petty Family Foundation, continuing to preserve and promote the family’s 75-year racing heritage. The King also serves as the chief ambassador and minority owner of the Legacy Motor Club.

