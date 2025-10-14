“I missed my dad’s only NASCAR win”: Brad Keselowski makes a strong case against rigid school attendance 

Brad Keselowski has argued for flexible school attendance, stating that he missed his late father, Bob Keselowski's only NASCAR win because of his 8th-grade orientation day.Bob secured his only NASCAR win in the early days of the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond International Raceway. He led 84 laps in the No. 29 Dodge for K Automotive Racing, which he co-owned with his brother, and won the race in 1997.Keselowski recently recalled the time he had to miss that race. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner replied to a post on X, which criticized parents pulling children from school for vacations, and urged teachers to let children spend important days with their families.&quot;After an entire summer and years of travel with my family, I missed my Dad's 1 and only NASCAR win for 8th grade orientation day. I was so upset after that, It was all my mom could do to keep me from dropping out of school over the next 4 years. When my HS diploma came in the mail (I refused to go), my mom took it before I could toss it in the trash,&quot; Brad Keselowski wrote.&quot;Teachers- Let your kids do important things with their family, don't hassle them like this,&quot; he added.Bob's win at Richmond came after over a decade and a half of competing and winning 24 races in the SuperCar Series. He also earned the 1989 ARCA championship and moved to the Truck Series in its first season of 1995. However, after the loss of sponsorship, he retired by the end of the 1990s.Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski debuted in the Truck Series in the No. 29 Ford. The former NASCAR driver is in his 16th full-time season in the series.Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing score two top-10s at Las VegasLast Sunday, Brad Keselowski and his RFK Racing teammate Ryan Preece rounded out the top 10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 60 and No. 17 teams failed to qualify for the playoffs this season, but have had consistent results this season.Preece (No. 60) started 16th and took a pass-through penalty for speeding but drove a strong comeback to finish ninth. The penalty dropped him a lap down, but a timely caution put him back on the lead lap, and he charged forward from 24th place and reached ninth at the checkered flag. Chris Buescher (No. 17), on the other hand, finished in 12th place.Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford also recovered to finish tenth after starting 34th. He gained many spots early and led briefly during a green-flag pit cycle. A late two-tire stop helped him gain track position and hold the top-10 result.