“I have so much respect for Justin’s vision”: Jimmie Johnson sends clear message on LMC’s expansion plans

Jimmie Johnson touched upon Legacy Motor Club's expansion into a different horizon apart from NASCAR. Johnson, the co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club, recently said this during the ongoing Rolex at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR team owners expanding their teams and participating in different racing disciplines is no longer a strange experience. Renowned NASCAR teams such as Team Penske and Trackhouse Racing have already expanded to IndyCar racing, and MotoGP, respectively.

Besides this, Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse also participates in the IIMS SportsCar Championship, something Jimmie Johnson noted and took inspiration from. As he arrived as a pundit at Peacock TV's ongoing Rolex 24 Daytona telecast, he shared that he might want to go the Justin Marks' way.

"Definitely possibilities," Johnson said on Legacy Motor Club's expansion when asked about the same. "I have so much respect for Justin's vision and execution. It's the way he got on and built Trackhouse, that's certainly a model that I am inspired by."

"If time goes on and opportunities present themselves, Legacy Motor Club will have an open eye, certainly hope to expand. I really think there is an opportunity in North America. They have a bigger presence, if it breaks our way, good fortune, I'll have some of the great things to talk about," he added.

Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing drivers are currently participating in the Rolex 24 Daytona in the GTD Pro category. They are racing under #91 entry and driving the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Trackhouse NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen, Team Penske IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin, JR Motorsports' Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch, and American racing driver and business owner Ben Keating are driving for the Trackhouse by TF Sport team.

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club unveiled new logo ahead of new season

Ahead of the new season, Jimmie Johnson's co-owned NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club unveiled a new logo. The new logo did not have a drastic change from its earlier version, however, the subtle wing on both sides grabbed attention.

One could argue that after a disappointing 2024 season, this was a way to have a reset and turn things around in 2025. Legacy Motor Club fielded two full-time cars for John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones and a part-time car for Jimmie Johnson.

Erik Jones ended in 28th place after accumulating a total of 516 points after 34 races. Jones managed to bag two top-5s and as many top-10s in the previous season. On the other hand, Nemechek amassed 447 points after 36 races. Co-owner Johnson participated in nine races and claimed 60 points. Legacy Motor Club (LMC) will continue with the same drivers in 2025, in the same setup.

