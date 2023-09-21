"I had multiple things for 2025": Zane Smith reveals declining multiple offers to drive in Cup Series next year

Zane Smith, the reigning Craftsman Truck Series champion, is set to make his mark in the NASCAR Cup Series in the upcoming season. The 24-year-old driver recently inked a long-term contract with Trackhouse Racing, embarking on his first full-time foray into the Cup Series on loan to Spire Motorsports.

This transition promises an intriguing season ahead for Smith, who will be donning the Spire Motorsports colors thanks to an alliance formed with Trackhouse, facilitated by the acquisition of a third charter from Live Fast Motorsports. He is anticipated to make a full-time shift at Trackhouse in the year 2025.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Smith opened up about the pivotal decision to accelerate his entry into the top echelons of NASCAR. He disclosed that he had a plethora of enticing offers for the year 2025, yet he was resolute in his determination not to bide his time for another year before ascending to the Cup Series.

Zane Smith articulated his stance, saying:

"Once I was a free agent, there were a few different teams that I was talking to at the time, and I was just taking my time weighing out the options. The problem that we were running into is that I didn't want to sit out for a year."

Trackhouse Racing, led by Justin Marks, emerged as the instrumental force behind Smith's accelerated ascent. Marks and the Trackhouse team orchestrated a comprehensive plan for Smith's immediate future, securing him a seat with Spire Motorsports.

Zane Smith expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Spire Motorsports in affording him this remarkable opportunity. He also lauded Justin Marks for providing clarity in charting his career trajectory.

He said:

"I had multiple things for 2025 and Justin (Marks) and everyone else at Trackhouse stepped up to the play, figured out a plan for me for next year. Fortunately Spire Motorsports had a spot for me."

Zane Smith lauds part-time Cup Series experience

The 24-year-old underscored the significance of gaining valuable experience in the Cup Series before making a full-time debut.

He emphasized:

"I am super ready. A couple of years ago, I thought I was probably going Cup racing and I truthfully didn't know how ready I was."

This year, Smith has had the chance to dip his toes into the competitive waters of the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports further, honing his skills.

He said:

"I've just gotten to learn these Cup races. It's a different ball game."

He affirmed his readiness to seize this golden opportunity, expressing eagerness to learn and conquer the challenges that lie ahead.

Zane Smith added:

"I do feel ready now and I'm ready to take advantage of this opportunity. I'm ready to learn next year and attack what's next."