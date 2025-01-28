“I nearly freaking died”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts hilarious moment of racing Brad Keselowski to the toilet amid fan pressure 

Former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., revealed on his podcast earlier this week about an incident that took place between him and fellow driver Brad Keselowski as they waited for the 2012 Daytona 500 to get started again. While they waited for the race, which was being held up due to an accident, Dale Jr. challenged Keselowski to a friendly foot race to the bathroom on the backstretch of the track.

Telling the story in the "AskJr" segment of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt responded to a question from a fan asking if he remembers what he was talking about with his fellow drivers as they waited for the officials to clean up the track after driver Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a jet-dryer truck.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recollected that the drivers were joking if they should just call the race, allowing Dave Blaney, who was leading before the crash, to be crowned as the winner. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver then talked about a race he had with Brad Keselowski as they waited to get racing again.

“[Brad] was like “I'm gonna go to the bathroom”, and I'm like “I kind of gotta go” and so I ran by him and I went “race you” and he took off. Of course now I've got to beat him because there were all the fans on the back straightaway... I got to the bathroom first and I got in there and nearly freaking died because I was out of breath. I was like 'that was a dumb idea'.” [3:52 onwards]

The 2012 Daytona 500 ended with Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking second place, finishing behind Matt Kenseth. His runner-up finish at Daytona was one of 10 top 5 finishes that Dale Jr. would secure that year, alongside 20 Top 10 finishes. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also added one victory to his record after he crossed the checkered flag at the Michigan International Speedway in the lead.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his father's daily car during the last years of his life

car owner Richard Childress drives the car of his late driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. (3) to pace the field prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, October 13th 2019 - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr., son of the seven-time Cup Series Champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr., revealed on the "AskJr" segment what his father's "daily driver" was. Responding to a question from a fan asking about what vehicle Dale Sr. used when he wasn't driving his #3 car in the Cup Series, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that it was a truck.

“Dad would get a Chevrolet pickup, most times that he drove a Silverado with an extended cab. That's what he drove probably the last five or 10 years of his life.” [6:05]

Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away during the last lap of 2001 Daytona 500 race when his car crashed into the wall. Dale Jr., driving for his father's team, finished that year's Daytona race in 2nd place.

