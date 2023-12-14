"I don't need to do that again": Alex Bowman on his future racing endeavors post dismal 2023 NASCAR Cup season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one filled with struggle for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman. The #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's season went for a toss after an injury sustained during Sprint Car racing sidelined him for four weeks.

The unfortunate accident in Iowa resulted in fractured vertebrae for the 30-year-old as his car flipped multiple times during a High Limit Sprint Car Series race at 34 Raceway.

Missing three points races meant that Alex Bowman's season went completely off the rails, with him not qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since his stint with Hendrick Motorsports.

As the 2024 Cup Series season inches closer to the drivers, the Tuscon, Arizona native has decided to avoid Sprint Car racing altogether. He elaborated on the same in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I can't afford to miss more races, I need to be in the car every week. Look at what it did to us this year, we go from being extremely strong every week to a really tough rest of the year. I don't need to do that again so I won't be in a winged Sprint Car for the foreseeable future."

He further added:

"My job on Sunday is just super important to me and unfortunately this year I was doing something for fun that greatly took away from what I do on Sundays and I'm going to avoid that."

Unlike teammate Kyle Larson who has been delving deeper into his Sprint Car racing endeavors ever since the High Limit Sprint Car Series, Alex Bowman will be refraining from the same.

Alex Bowman's new paint scheme heading into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman and his #48 crew at the racing outfit have introduced fans to a flashy new paint scheme adorning his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for next year.

With primary sponsorship duties being taken care of by Ally Financials, the new scheme includes all three brand colors in a unique urban-camouflage-esque paint scheme.

The design has been finalized by Sean Bull and features Ally's logos on the front hood of the car, as well as on the sides of both doors. The new car will be seen in action as NASCAR kicks off its 2024 season with the 65th running of the iconic Daytona 500 in February next year.