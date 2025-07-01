“I need the gloves that got knocked out”: Noah Gragson hilariously bids for Chase Briscoe’s merch to support Dale Jr.’s noble cause 

Several drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Noah Gragson, have come up to support Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy in a noble cause through a charity auction organised by the couple. Noah Gragson even participated in the bidding process for Chase Briscoe's race-worn and autographed gloves that were up for auction.

During the last race weekend at Atlanta, 70 drivers across the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series supported Earnhardt Jr.'s efforts towards the campaign called the 'Driven to Give'. All these drivers wore Earnhardt Jr.-inspired gloves to raise funds and create awareness for Nationwide Children's Hospital. All these gloves were signed by the drivers who wore them and then by Dale Earnhardt Jr. before being made available for the auction.

Gragson was interested in bidding for the race gloves signed by Chase Briscoe, but he couldn't as the gloves got knocked out of the bracket in the first round. The driver hilariously expressed this information through his social media.

"Whoever is out bidding me just stop. I need the glove that got knocked out of the bracket in the 1st round." Noah Gragson wrote via his Instagram Story.

"Won my gloves back. Gonna make @chasebriscoe sign them. Now I just need his." Gragson added.

The 26-year-old driver hilariously bought his own signed gloves, saying that he would get the pair signed by Chase Briscoe. We can say that it was a good deal as Briscoe's race-worn gloves sold at a much higher price compared to Gragson's gloves.

Noah Gragson takes a hilarious jibe at Chase Briscoe after the race at Pocono

Noah Gragson finished 23rd during the Great American Getaway 400 race at Pocono, which was won by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe. Gragson made a funny remark about the race winner after he removed his racing helmet after the race, and people saw his receding hairline.

The change wasn't this noticeable until now, as Briscoe is usually wearing a hat, but everyone was shocked to see the driver's baldness at Pocono. Gragson spent no time taking a jibe at the 30-year-old driver.

"He’s super excited for the offseason coming up, because he’s going to Turkey to get that hairline fixed.” Gragson said in a recent interview.

Briscoe has not commented anything about his receding hairline till now. The driver faced a DNF during the last race in Atlanta. He is currently ranked tenth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season and has his playoff spot confirmed.

Noah Gragson is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. The Front Row Motorsports driver finished 25th during the last race in Atlanta and will be back next weekend at the Chicago Street Course.

