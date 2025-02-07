"I don't need many of them": Millionaire Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposes bold annual trip plan to wife Amy

Celebrity NASCAR couple Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, delved into marriage and parenthood in the pilot episode of their new podcast, Bless Your Hardt. Earnhardt proposed the idea of an annual trip together and fondly reminisced about their past getaways to Key West, Florida.

Earnhardt met Amy in 2009, and after several years of dating, the couple tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2016. They are parents to two daughters, Isla and Nicole. As their responsibilities have grown eight years into their marriage, the NASCAR Hall of Famer admitted that he misses their trips to Key West.

Amid his hectic schedule, Earnhardt proposed a bold new plan to his wife for planning their trips. He suggested choosing a specific month each year for a couple getaway, eliminating the uncertainty and stress of wondering when their next trip would be.

"I miss going to Key West with you, not just how it used to be. I don't need that as often as we did it back then, but I wish that me and you...I wish we had more structure in our schedule, Amy and Dale are going to do an annual trip, where they're going to go every January, we are going to take a week and it's us," [from 59:41] Earnhardt told his wife.

The 50-year-old, worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), added that their annual trip wouldn’t be the “binge drinking” getaway it once was, which his wife agreed with.

He added that while he doesn’t need many trips, having a fixed schedule is essential.

"I wish me and you would do this, in the calendar pick a month [it can happen any time in that month, that's when it happens] Amy has a girl's trip, Dale has a boy's trip, and then there is an Amy and Dale adult trip.

"We adhere to not any strict rules around that, but it happens in this time of year, so I know that I have that. I don't need many of them, I just need the one that I can count on," he added [from 1:02:16]

Amy agreed that the idea is doable and suggested that they start planning the dates for their annual getaway.

What to expect from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's new podcast?

Dirty Mo Media hosts several popular podcasts, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's Bless Your Hardt joining the lineup in 2025. The NASCAR couple launched their first episode on February 6, titled We Listen and We Don't Judge – Amy and Dale Share Hilarious Secrets on YouTube.

In the preview leading up to the launch of their new podcast, Amy described the brand new podcast series as a window into the "crazy, beautiful, and messy" world of the Earnhardts. She told DirtyMoMedia.com:

"We’re really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes messy world we live in! I’ve been interested in doing a podcast for a while now and have just been waiting for the right fit. ‘Bless Your ’Hardt’ is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it’s like to juggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy!"

Amy Earnhardt's past appearances on Dale Jr. Download were quite popular among listeners, as she revealed quirky details about her husband. In the new podcast, the couple will share more of their lives in weekly episodes.

