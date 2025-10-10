“I need to start looking for Christmas gifts”: Joey Logano quips about Denny Hamlin being the ‘difference maker’ for saving his title hopes twice

The Bank of America 400 race witnessed two major storylines, one on the front and the other in the middle of the pack. While Shane van Gisbergen yet again took home another dominant road course win, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain fought till the last lap for the final transfer spot.

The battle between Logano and Trackhouse star Chastain made the headlines when the latter failed to pass Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the ROVAL. This resulted in Chastain losing the required points to qualify for the Round of 8.

In a conversation with Shannon Spake after a wild Charlotte finish, Logano reflected on his last run and playfully admitted to sending Hamlin a gift. He said:

"I mean, I think I need to start looking for good Christmas gifts for the guy. I mean, I think I should put him on the list... But yeah, just uh I mean, that was a difference maker, right? I mean, honestly, our faith fate was in Denny Hamlin's hands, right? if he chose not to pass the one, we're out." [10:28]

For the second time in the postseason, JGR star Hamlin inadvertently gave Team Penske star Logano a lifeline that helped him get to the next round.

Previously, #11 fought hard against Bubba Wallace, who was poised to win the Kansas race. However, amidst the battle between Hamlin and 23XI Racing driver on the final lap, Chase Elliott snuck past and took the checkered flag. In a scenario where Wallace won, Logano would have missed the next round on points, but that didn't happen. Thus, giving him a shot at a fourth Championship.

Joey Logano opens up on his 'simple-minded' goal to build NASCAR legacy

With three NASCAR Cup Series championships under his belt, Joey Logano has set his sights on clear goals that can build his legacy in the stock-car racing series.

In The Day After interview with Shannon Spake, Logano emphasized his unshakable mindset. He said

"I am as simple-minded as it comes when it comes to what the goal is. It's always to win the championship. It doesn't matter what you did last year, it doesn't matter how many (championships) you have. The goal is still the same, and you have to do whatever it takes to get there"

Logano continued:

"Until I am done driving race cars, that is forever going to be the goal. No matter the format, no matter anything else, the goal is always to win that because that is the biggest prize, period. Hands down, the championship is what it's all about. It's what you're measured by at the end of your career."

Joey Logano is now headed to the Las Vegas playoff race. The #22 Ford driver will defend his win at the South Point 400 event on Sunday, October 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

