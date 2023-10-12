"I was nervous on the restarts" - Kyle Larson advances to the NASCAR Round of 8 after 'stressful' Charlotte Roval outing

Kyle Larson was pleased to get through and advance to the NASCAR Round of 8 after a stressful outing for the driver at Charlotte Roval.

The American had wrecked his car on Saturday and that left him with a mountain to climb for the rest of the weekend. The driver was however very cautious and conservative along with his team in his approach and in the end, it paid off.

Looking back at the weekend, Kyle Larson termed it stressful and admitted that his team Hendrick Motorsports did a great job in helping prepare his backup car. Larson felt that the car was really good all race and had decent pace throughout. He just was being too cautious as he'd done the same last season and taken himself out of contention.

There was also the added element of Kyle Larson's shunt in Saturday that put him under pressure. He told Autosport,

“It was a stressful weekend, but the No. 5 team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports did a great job working hard on this backup car. I felt like our car was really good."

He added,

"We were just pretty conservative there at times. I just didn’t want to make a mistake like I did last year and take ourselves completely out of it. It was just stressful there the final stage, but we were able to get in, which was the goal.”

Larson also admitted that he was a bit nervous on the restarts with the stipulation where if Kyle Busch had won the race, he would have progressed instead of Larson.

Kyle Larson said,

“Yeah, I had my eyes on (Busch), for sure. I was nervous on the restarts. I just assumed that (Ty Gibbs) and (race winner A.J. Allmendinger) would crash or something, and then Busch would get in the lead and throw a wrench in everything. It worked out and I’m just happy to get through this round. I didn’t execute nearly good enough.”

Kyle Larson embarrased and upset after the crash on Saturday

Talking about the crash that he had on Saturday, Kyle Larson revealed that he was quite upset and embarrased at what happened. He said (via Autosport),

"I was upset at myself that I crashed, obviously, but I was more upset that all those mechanics and people probably have been looking forward to the only Saturday at home all year long and they’re spending it at the shop until three in the morning. So, I was just embarrassed and upset.”

With all eyes on the future, Kyle will be hoping for better performances as the conservative approach will not cut it in the future.