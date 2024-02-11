“I never had a 2-year deal in my career”: Josh Berry talks about ‘fresh start’ at Stewart-Haas Racing

Josh Berry is pretty excited about racing with Stewart-Haas in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 as he will make his debut with the team.

Berry was signed by Stewart-Haas, replacing Kyle Larson in the team who moved to Hendrick Motorsports this season. Berry will be driving the number 4 Ford with the team and will be accompanied by Noah Gragson, who is also the team's newest signing, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece.

Ahead of the Cup Series season, Josh Berry claimed that he is rather excited to work with the team and face the challenges ahead of him. He spoke at Fox,

"I think you always feel pressure to perform. I mean, from my side of things, this is the most certainty I've had and actually, I’ve never had a two-year deal in my entire career. So it's a fresh start, it’s something that I'm really excited for and yeah, I mean, we all know we got to step up. We all know we’ve got to perform and run."

Josh Berry raced for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series earlier and now will be making his full-time debut in the Cup Series championship.

He has previously taken part in 12 Cup Series races ever since his debut in the Drydene 400 in 2021. At the time, he was Justin Haley's substitute in Spire Motorsports.

Josh Berry confident in partnering with Rodney Childers as crew chief

Rodney Childers is set to be Josh Berry's crew chief in his rookie season. Childers is a veteran crew chief who was formerly with Kevin Harvick, who, under Childers' guidance, was able to secure a Cup Series championship victory back in 2014.

Speaking with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Josh Berry said that he has been matching quite well with Rodney Childers so far. This gives him enough confidence to perform well in his rookie season.

"Rodney and I, I feel like we gel very well," he said. "We have very similar backgrounds with the Late Model side of things. I'm just really excited to have him leading our team. I think he is such a phenomenal crew chief and his success speaks for itself. So, to have him onboard in my rookie season, it definitely makes me feel confident."

Berry was one of the entrants in NASCAR's pre-season Busch Light Clash but after qualifying 25th, he could not take part in the main event. He will be making his debut with the team at the Daytona later this month.