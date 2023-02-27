Kyle Busch drove down the victory lane in the final race at Auto Club Speedway. With this victory, the RCR driver set the NASCAR record for most consecutive seasons with a Cup race win. Busch now has 19 straight seasons with at least one victory.

Entering the 2023 season, Busch and seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty both shared the record for 18 consecutive seasons. Busch has now won a race every season since 2005.

Busch, now in his second season with RCR, spoke after the race:

"I never doubted myself, but sometimes you do. You kind of get down on it, you wonder what's going on and what's happening and you put yourself in a different situation and you're able to come out here and reward your guys."

He added:

"It's not about me always winning but it's about the guys. I've been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it's awesome to be able to reward them."

The 37-year-old driver joined Richard Childress Racing last season. Busch’s move from JGR to a team that hadn’t won a championship since 1994 raised many doubts. Busch's victory at Bristol was the only highlight of his 2022 campaign.

Kyle Busch had a strong start to the current season with a podium at Busch Light Clash and a strong showing in the season opener at Daytona. Busch had a genuine shot at winning the Daytona 500 despite starting from the rear end of the grid and receiving a penalty mid-race. The #8 car showed strong pace at Daytona but caution in the final few laps of the race affected his race.

With this victory, the two-time Cup Series champion qualifies for the playoffs. Negative thoughts and doubts will have settled into the dust with his commanding victory at Auto Club Speedway. Kyle Busch could be the driver who returns championship glory to RCR, who previously won with Dale Earnhardt.

Kyle Busch won his first cup race at the Auto Club Speedway in 2005. Busch completed the circle winning the final race at Speedway.

The #8 driver added:

"That’s what I enjoy the most about this racetrack. ... It’s big, it gets spread out, but man, you can move around and you can spread out and you can make your own destiny by trying to find something else that will help work for your race car. It’s a sad day for me to see this racetrack be in its last race being a two-mile configuration. Glad I was able to win the final run here."

NASCAR reportedly sold most of the land it owned at the speedway for more than $500 million. NASCAR plans to build a short track on the land it retains after demolishing the existing structure.

The short track at Fontana is expected to make its debut in 2025.

