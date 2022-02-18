"I never even asked" – Kevin Harvick claims he did not concede Daytona 500 pole to Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports

The Daytona 500 is just a few days away and the front row is set for Sunday's main event. Earlier, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had marked their way into Row 1.
Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing team driver Kevin Harvick said he did not look at the score monitor and refuted the allegations that he conceded the Daytona 500 pole position to Kyle Larson. He said:
“I honestly have not looked at the scoring monitor so I have no idea. I really have no clue. I don’t even know what lap time we ran because I just don’t feel like it really matters. We might be fast enough to qualify on the pole but I never even asked. I just concentrated on doing so many of the little things that I never even looked at. Maybe. I don’t know how to answer that.”
The Daytona 500 starting grid is now set after both the Duels, setting the full 40-car field for the 64th edition of the event.
2022 Daytona 500 starting line-up
Row 1
1. #5 - Kyle Larson
2. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 2
3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
4. #17 - Chris Buescher
Row 3
5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
6. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 4
7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
8. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
Row 5
9. #14 - Chase Briscoe
10. #18 - Kyle Busch
Row 6
11. #9 - Chase Elliott
12. #20 - Christopher Bell
Row 7
13. #43 - Erik Jones
14. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 8
15. #8 - Tyler Reddick
16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 9
17. #45 - Kurt Busch
18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 10
19. #1 - Ross Chastain
20. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 11
21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 12
23. #24 - William Byron
24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 13
25. #31 - Justin Haley
26. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 14
27. #77 - Landon Cassill
28. #44 - Greg Biffle
Row 15
29. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
30. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 16
31. #41 - Cole Custer
32. #51 - Cody Ware
Row 17
33. #16 - Daniel Hemric
34. #15 - David Ragan
Row 18
35. #50 - Kaz Grala
36. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 19
37. #78 - B.J. McLeod
38. #10 - Aric Almirola
Row 20
39. #62 - Noah Gragson
40. #27 - Jacques Villeneuve
The NASCAR season opener will be live on FS1 from 1 pm ET on February 21. This year, there will be no capacity limits in terms of seating arrangements, with over a million tickets sold. Fans who are not attending the event in person can watch all the action on the Fox Sports app.