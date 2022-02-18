"I never even asked" – Kevin Harvick claims he did not concede Daytona 500 pole to Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports

The Daytona 500 is just a few days away and the front row is set for Sunday's main event. Earlier, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had marked their way into Row 1.

Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing team driver Kevin Harvick said he did not look at the score monitor and refuted the allegations that he conceded the Daytona 500 pole position to Kyle Larson. He said:

“I honestly have not looked at the scoring monitor so I have no idea. I really have no clue. I don’t even know what lap time we ran because I just don’t feel like it really matters. We might be fast enough to qualify on the pole but I never even asked. I just concentrated on doing so many of the little things that I never even looked at. Maybe. I don’t know how to answer that.”

The Daytona 500 starting grid is now set after both the Duels, setting the full 40-car field for the 64th edition of the event.

2022 Daytona 500 starting line-up

Row 1

1. #5 - Kyle Larson

2. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 2

3. #6 - Brad Keselowski

4. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 3

5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

6. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 4

7. #12 - Ryan Blaney

8. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

Row 5

9. #14 - Chase Briscoe

10. #18 - Kyle Busch

Row 6

11. #9 - Chase Elliott

12. #20 - Christopher Bell

Row 7

13. #43 - Erik Jones

14. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 8

15. #8 - Tyler Reddick

16. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 9

17. #45 - Kurt Busch

18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 10

19. #1 - Ross Chastain

20. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 11

21. #99 - Daniel Suarez

22. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 12

23. #24 - William Byron

24. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 13

25. #31 - Justin Haley

26. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 14

27. #77 - Landon Cassill

28. #44 - Greg Biffle

Row 15

29. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

30. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 16

31. #41 - Cole Custer

32. #51 - Cody Ware

Row 17

33. #16 - Daniel Hemric

34. #15 - David Ragan

Row 18

35. #50 - Kaz Grala

36. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 19

37. #78 - B.J. McLeod

38. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 20

39. #62 - Noah Gragson

40. #27 - Jacques Villeneuve

The NASCAR season opener will be live on FS1 from 1 pm ET on February 21. This year, there will be no capacity limits in terms of seating arrangements, with over a million tickets sold. Fans who are not attending the event in person can watch all the action on the Fox Sports app.

Edited by Anurag C