  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “I never had so much confidence”: Shane van Gisbergen makes his feelings known after first Cup oval breakthrough

“I never had so much confidence”: Shane van Gisbergen makes his feelings known after first Cup oval breakthrough

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Sep 29, 2025 03:52 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) is introduced before the start of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen’s day at Kansas Speedway shaped up well, as it left him with his first top-10 at an oval. But things weren’t easy for the No. 88 Trackhouse team to start with. Due to an unapproved adjustment on his car, his usual crew chief, Stephen Doran, was ejected from the race, and SVG was handed a stop-and-go penalty.

Ad

This relegated him to 37th on the field, one lap down in Stage 1. But Gisbergen made that ground back up and got back on the lead lap sooner than expected.

During a post-race interview, reporter Dalton Hopkins asked Shane van Gisbergen how the latter went from the back of the field to finishing the race as the highest-placing driver from Trackhouse Racing.

“Well, we had speed,” Shane van Gisbergen replied. “Once we got on equal tires and equal laps to people, I was able to tick people off and move around. I never had so much confidence to move around, so just a process of learning, and yeah, I'm getting better.”
Ad
Trending
Ad

Shane van Gisbergen made the playoffs this year but got ousted from contention right in the opening round. His teammate Ross Chastain is still in the playoff picture, ranked ninth with a 13-point deficit on the cutoff line. Gisbergen, on the other hand, sits 14th with 2086 points to his name.

However, the Auckland native can still compete for wins over the next few weeks, leading to the Championship 4 race in November. 31 races in, Gisbergen owns four wins, four top-fives, and six top-10s. He has led 255 laps so far with an average finish of 21.71.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen lauds interim crew chief for “stepping up” amid initial Kansas setback

Shane van Gisbergen’s day at Kansas wasn’t off to the best start. For starters, the driver was sent from 24th to the back of the field due to unapproved adjustments on his car. He lost pit selection and was handed a stop-and-go penalty, which made him go one lap down.

Ad

Furthermore, Gisbergen’s usual crew chief, Stephen Doran, was asked to sit out by the officials. But Chais Eliason stepped in as the interim crew chief for the No. 88 group. Thanks to the duo, Gisbergen was able to get onto the lead lap shortly after Stage 2 began.

"We’ve obviously got really good depth at Trackhouse,” Shane van Gisbergen said while praising Eliason. “Chais did a great job stepping up. We still prepped hard with Stephen last night and this morning on set-up. Unfortunately, he’s not here with us, but it’s cool. I’m stoked. I’m proud of us. We’re getting a lot better at this stuff.”

Next up for the former Supercars champion is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will be televised on USA (3 pm ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications