“I never thought I’d make it”: Connor Zilisch fights back tears after making biggest leap of his NASCAR career

Connor Zilisch, the Dale Earnhardt Jr. prodigy, is set for a promotion to the Cup Series, with him replacing Daniel Suarez for Trackhouse Racing. He held back tears during a press conference and spoke about his new role with the racing team.NASCAR up-and-coming driver Zilisch will be moving up to the Cup Series in 2026 on a full-time basis, driving for Trackhouse Racing. This is a huge milestone in his career following his spectacular year of success in the Xfinity Series, where he has had seven wins already.Zilisch has signed a multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing and will replace Daniel Suarez, joining teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. The particular car number and sponsor arrangement of Zilisch in the Cup Series is yet to be announced.Noah Lewis shared a video on X of Connor Zilisch talking about his lifelong dream of being a Cup Series driver.&quot;Being on the last 15 years of my life, and what's led to this moment and got me this point. I never thought I would make it anywhere in racing. My parents have been behind me since day one, through every moment, the good, the bad. There were many times I question why I left school, left my friends to make this commitment to go to the Cup Series and try and chase a dream of racing in motorsports,&quot; Connor Zilisch said.&quot;I never knew what was ahead of me, and there were times five years ago where I thought I was just gonna go to college and live the life of a normal kid. Kevin Harvick asked my dad, 'What's your plan with this kid?' My dad was like, 'Well, he's gonna race for another year or two and he's gonna go to college'. Kevin told my dad he's like you can't do that so first of all thank you to Kevin.&quot;Despite the recent multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone following a fall after winning the race at Watkins Glen, Connor Zilisch has shown maturity far beyond his years. He has been an improvement force within Trackhouse since 2024 and has proved to be adaptable and capable of growing.Dale Earnhardt Jr. heaps praise on Connor ZilischDale Earnhardt Jr. shared his admiration for Connor Zilisch following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Zilisch, who was recovering from a broken collarbone sustained in a fall after winning at Watkins Glen, started the Daytona race but was replaced midway by Park Kligerman, who was on standby for JR Motorsports.Kligerman seized the opportunity and drove the No. 88 car to victory, while Zilisch joyfully celebrated the win alongside him at Victory Lane.&quot;I think Connor badly wants to be in the car and it's hard for him to stand in victory lane with his car, his team, his guys, but he's such a great sport and a professional even at this young age, takes everything in stride. He understands the path forward and how we need to prioritize his health over even this season. He's got an incredible career in front of him that we need to make sure he's ready for,&quot; Dale Earnhardt Jr. said during his post-race press conference. [00:20]Earnhardt also praised Parker Kligerman’s composed and positive attitude throughout the race and credited him for representing the team exceptionally well.